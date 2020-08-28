Lauren Swanson returns to social media to wish Josiah Duggar a ‘happy 24th birthday’

Lauren Swanson popped back up on Instagram to celebrate Josiah Duggar’s birthday. She hadn’t posted anything in over a month, sparking some curiosity.

Instagram isn’t a big part of the couple’s life, but Lauren wanted her husband to feel special and know that she was thankful for his presence in her life.

What did Lauren Swanson post?

In a tribute to Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson wrote a paragraph about all of the things she loves about her husband. The two have been married for just over two years and share one little girl.

She wrote, in part, “You are always giving and desiring to please the Lord in all that you do. I am so blessed to be married to such a wonderful man!”

Lauren also gushed over how he is with their daughter, Bella. The couple went through an early miscarriage with their first pregnancy, and it wasn’t easy. She is their rainbow baby, and both have been enjoying her.

There are three photos attached to the endearing post. One of the whole family, which includes Lauren Swanson, turned to the side. There has been speculation that she may be expecting again, and the photo doesn’t debunk the theory that it is possible.

What have Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar been up to?

Things have been quiet where Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are concerned. They have been silent on social media for the most part. Both appeared on Counting On for the majority of the season, including their birth special with Bella.

Back in July, Lauren attended Joy-Anna Duggar’s bridal shower with Bella in tow. She posed with her sisters-in-law and the rest of the family. Since then, though, she has remained out of the spotlight.

When Bella arrived back in November, Lauren and Josiah both felt it would be better if the family saw her from a distance due to the cold and flu season.

She may be a bit more cautious with the coronavirus pandemic and be avoiding going to a lot of places or doing a lot of things.

Now that Lauren Swanson has reappeared on social media, at least Counting On fans know she is doing well. Whether she is pregnant or not remains to be seen, but, for now, she is singing Josiah Duggar’s praises as they celebrate his 24th birthday.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.