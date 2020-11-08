Lauren Swanson returns to social media to celebrate Bella’s first birthday

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar returned to social media to wish their daughter, Bella Milagro, a happy first birthday.

The couple hasn’t been online for two months but made sure to be present enough to show off their adorable baby girl. Bella is their rainbow baby and they have treasured spending the last year with her.

Bella Milagro Duggar turns one

A part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom, Bella Milagro Duggar was the third baby girl born last year. She is the couple’s rainbow baby after they experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Lauren Swanson, Kendra Caldwell, and Anna Duggar all had November 2019 babies. Addison celebrated her first birthday just a few days ago and Maryella will celebrate hers later this month.

Right now, the photos that accompanied the sweet post were adorable family photos. Bella looks a lot like her dad, Josiah Duggar, but her personality resembles Lauren. The post said, in part, “Happy first birthday Bella! Can’t believe we have a little one year old! You are such a joy and gift to your daddy and I.”

Is Lauren Swanson expecting again?

With her disappearance from social media, Counting On fans have suspected that Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar may be expecting again. The photos shared for Bella’s first birthday didn’t reveal a baby bump, but she was quite covered up.

Kendra Caldwell announced she and Joseph Duggar were expecting again, so if Lauren and Josiah are as well, it wouldn’t be shocking.

Before Bella was born, Lauren and Josiah talked about having more children. They weren’t going to stop with one, but putting down a number was difficult for them both. Lauren’s labor and delivery wasn’t easy, and she had two failed epidurals before she was able to welcome Bella Milagro into the world.

It is possible that Lauren Swanson isn’t pregnant but has chosen to live her life off of social media. She and Kendra have been overly critiqued by Duggar critics and fans, which may have weighed on them both and lessened their social media presence.

Now, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are officially parents of a toddler. They will have many new adventures ahead of them, especially with Bella Milagro being mobile and curious. It’s been a wild ride for them both, and now, they can embrace the next stages of life with their baby girl.

