Larissa Lima to apply for reality dating show if her marriage doesn’t work out

Larissa Lima wants to look for love on reality TV if her relationship doesn’t pan out.

The 90 Day Fiance alum married her boyfriend over the summer.

Larissa went public with her new relationship in July 2024, and the couple got their names tattooed on each other the same month.

The unidentified man, who she calls Zachy, made Larissa a Mrs. for the second time in July.

The duo hitched in Las Vegas in an impromptu ceremony at a wedding chapel.

However, Larissa says her marriage isn’t legal and that if things don’t work out with her “husband,” she’ll look elsewhere … on another reality TV show, to be exact.

During a recent chat with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, Larissa promoted Season 2 of her new reality TV show, House of Villains, and opened up about her relationship.

Larissa and her boyfriend got married on the fly

Larissa shared how she and her boyfriend decided to get hitched on a whim.

“So my [boyfriend] was driving, and we said, ‘Hey, let’s get married. Let’s get married,’” the Brazillian native recounted.

The nuptials were very laid back. The bride wore a leather bralette, jeans, and Air Jordans, while the groom wore a denim vest, jeans, and Converse.

Larissa explained to Page Six why she didn’t dress formally for the occasion.

“Because my boyfriend or husband-to-be, he loves motorcycles, so I even was dressed just [casually],” she explained. “It was just, ‘Hey, let’s go there and do [it].’ ‘Ok, let’s do [it].’”

Larissa’s marriage is not legal, but she’d like it to be

In addition to the wedding ceremony being informal, Larissa revealed that it was also not a legal union.

“But it wasn’t legal,” she shared.

Although the marriage isn’t legal, Larissa says she would like it to be in the future.

“We want to make something very nice. I want [it to be] legal,” she added.

Larissa would apply to appear on Farmer Wants a Wife

If things don’t work out with Zachy, Larissa confessed that she would be willing to look for love elsewhere.

Larissa would try her hand at finding love on another reality television series, Fox’s reality dating show Farmer Wants a Wife.

“If it [doesn’t] work, I’m going to apply for the show to marry a farmer,” Larissa admitted.

Larissa scrubbed all evidence of her wedding from social media

For reasons unknown, Larissa has deleted the wedding day photos from her Instagram feed.

In the caption of the since-deleted post, she wrote, “We never know what surprises await us in Las Vegas.”

“After 6 years, I never thought I would find true love. Thank you, my friends, for being part of this journey ♾️🙏🏼🤍👰🏻‍♀️🧑🏼‍🌾🥂,” Larissa added.

House of Villains Season 2 airs on Wednesdays at 10/9c on E!