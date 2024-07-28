90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima gets married in Las Vegas

Larissa Lima is a married woman once again.

The Brazilian native recently went public with the new man in her life.

After teasing an engagement, she took the plunge and tied the knot.

Larissa shared the news on Instagram over the weekend with a carousel of photos from her Las Vegas nuptials.

According to Larissa’s post, she and her new groom got married in a chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The newlyweds opted for casual attire for their wedding. Larissa wore a black leather bralette, jeans, and Air Jordans, while her husband wore a denim vest, jeans, and Converse.

Larissa Lima marries her new man in a Las Vegas wedding chapel

Larissa carried a simple bouquet of red roses for the informal affair, and another couple joined her and her beau in the last photo.

In the accompanying caption, Larissa wrote, “We never know what surprises await us in Las Vegas. After 6 years, I never thought I would find true love. Thank you, my friends, for being part of this journey ♾️🙏🏼🤍👰🏻‍♀️🧑🏼‍🌾🥂 #confidentiallicense #happy.”

Although Larissa noted in her hashtags that she and her husband opted for a “confidential license,” according to Clark County, Nevada’s website, “Marriage records in Nevada are public documents and cannot be made confidential or sealed.”

As of the publishing of this article, there is no record of Larissa’s marriage online.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Larissa added another photo from her wedding day, depicting the inside of the wedding chapel and the guests’ seats.

Larissa uploaded a photo of her wedding chapel. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

She set the photo to the tune Forever by Randy Travis and captioned the snap, “Finally happened.”

Larissa recently hard-launched her new man on social media

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Larissa hinted that she was engaged after she and her now-husband got their names tattooed on each other.

Larissa hasn’t provided any details about her husband, only that she refers to him as Zachy, per her wrist tattoo.

In her Instagram post dated July 21, 2024, Larissa wrote in the caption, “The world is crazy but we’re crazy in love 🫶🏼♾️.”

The reality TV star hard-launched Zachy on Instagram earlier this month when she shared photos of them celebrating Independence Day in Boulder City, Nevada.

90 Day Fiance fans think Larissa’s new husband resembles her ex, Colt

Interestingly, Larissa’s new man looks a bit like her ex-husband, Colt Johnson … or at least 90 Day Fiance fans think so.

In another recent Instagram post, Larissa and Zachy posed for a couple’s snap.

In the caption, Larissa gushed over her new man, posting the lyrics to Jason Aldean’s song, You Make it Easy.

“You’re my sunshine in the darkest days, My better half, my savin’ grace, You make me who I wanna be 🎶🖤🏴‍☠️-,” she wrote, adding, “Nice day meeting our motorcycles friends PS; i just like American made motorcycles 😏🏍️ 🇺🇸.”

Larissa disagrees that Zachy resembles Colt Johnson. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

In the comments section, some of Larissa’s followers noted that Zachy looks like “Coltys twin” and like “Colteyy gone motorcycle gang.”

Larissa begged to differ, however, responding, “nooo” and “keep dreaming.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.