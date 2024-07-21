Larissa Lima engaged? 90 Day Fiance alum gets boyfriend’s name tattooed, reveals, ‘I said yes’

Larissa Lima has a new man in her life, and things are getting serious.

Larissa, a former 90 Day Fiance star, hinted that she may have accepted her boyfriend’s proposal over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the Brazilian native announced that she and her new man got their names tattooed on each other.

Larissa uploaded a set of photos depicting her and her boyfriend’s new ink in a post she captioned, “The world is crazy but we’re crazy in love 🫶🏼♾️ #couplegoals #tattooed #couplestattoos.”

The first photo showed Larissa’s left hand, which featured a black cursive tattoo that read, “Zachy.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Behind her hand was the man who appeared to be Larissa’s love interest. His tattoo featured a lotus flower with Larissa’s name written inside.

The second slide showed Larissa snapping a selfie with Zachy while out to dinner.

90 Day Fiance fans and castmates react to Larissa’s new tattoo

Larissa’s post was well-received, with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments accumulating in just a matter of hours.

Most of Larissa’s followers left congratulatory comments on the post, but some voiced their concerns.

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

“That’s bad luck to get your significant others name tatted on you,” warned @kmkcam.

Another critic told Larissa that she would regret the tattoo in about six months.

Others expressed their happiness for Larissa, however. Even Debbie Johnson, Larissa’s former mother-in-law, was happy for her.

“I’m so happy for you both. Love you girl,” Debbie wrote.

Another 90 Day Fiance alum, Ashley Martson, left a fire emoji in the comments section.

When a follower asked whether this was Larissa’s new man, she didn’t elaborate and responded only with a heart-eyes emoji.

Did Larissa get engaged to her new boyfriend?

Not only did Larissa and Zachy get their names tattooed on each other, but Larissa also teased that she may have gotten engaged, too.

In her Instagram Stories, Larissa added some more photos of her trip to the tattoo parlor.

Larissa told her fans that she “said yes.” Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

One photo was a close-up of Zachy’s tattoo design, and the other was a close-up of hers.

But Larissa’s caption on the second photo is what raised suspicions. It read, “I said yes.”

Larissa hard-launches her new boyfriend on social media

The former TLC star only recently went public with her new relationship on Instagram.

In a post dated July 5, 2024, Larissa posed for several photos with her new man. The two dressed up in red, white, and blue, looking extra patriotic in the snaps.

The post, geotagged in Boulder City, Nevada, was captioned, “Amazing celebration of 4th of July with that gentleman and amazing friends.”

Larissa didn’t tag her boyfriend in the post, making it hard to identify the mystery man.

Larissa’s love life has played out on 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Larissa’s first marriage to Colt Johnson crumble on national TV.

The couple’s over-the-top antics were entertaining for 90 Day Fiance fans, but their relationship didn’t last long—they divorced within a year of tying the knot.

After her failed marriage, Larissa moved on with Eric Nichols. The two seemed smitten, but after just eight months together, they went their separate ways.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Larissa revealed that she is still friendly with Colt’s mom, Debbie, and his other ex, Vanessa Guerra.

And although she isn’t in contact with Colt, she admitted, “I love all my exes, okay?” and wished them well.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.