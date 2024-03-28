Larissa Lima returns to reality TV after 90 Day Fiance

Larissa Lima’s 15 minutes of fame isn’t over yet.

The 90 Day Fiance alum is returning to reality TV this fall when she joins the cast of House of Villains for Season 2.

Larissa may go down in 90 Day Fiance history as one of the franchise’s biggest villains.

Larissa became a reality TV household name when she appeared in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her then-fiance, Colt Johnson.

Colt and Larissa’s tumultuous relationship made for some entertaining reality television on and off-screen, as did the Brazilian native’s multiple arrests for domestic violence.

Perhaps the most iconic quote from 90 Day Fiance history is something Larissa screamed to Colt and his mother, Debbie Johnson: “Who is against the Queen will die!”

Now, Larissa is going to have a chance to prove just how nefarious she can be because she’s joined the Season 2 cast of E! ‘s aptly titled House of Villains.

The premise of the show is putting reality TV’s biggest villains in a house together, where they’ll plot against each other in an attempt to win the $200,000 grand prize.

Larissa Lima teases her return to reality TV with a mock audition clip

Larissa shared the news on Instagram this week, posting a clip from E! Entertainment featuring comedian Joel McHale, which she captioned, “Who, me? Am I the villain? 😈 Here to stir the pot and keep things hot on #HouseofVillains season 2, coming this fall on @eentertainment.”

In the mock audition clip, Joel interviewed each of the Season 2 cast members and asked them to introduce themselves and tell him “why he should care.”

For her audition, Larissa was clad in a skintight red bodycon dress and see-through heels as she brought some major attitude to explain to Joel why she deserves a spot in the Season 2 cast.

“My name is Larissa Lima [from] 90 Day Fiance,” Larissa said as she pretended to flush a diamond ring down a toilet.

Larissa’s skit is a parody of her actually flushing her wedding ring from Colt down the toilet during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance because, as she put it, “I did it because it’s what the marriage means to me.”

After seeing her skit, Joel tells Larissa, “You’re my favorite, and I’m going to let you win.”

For the second part of the cast’s auditions, they pretended to get into a heated argument with a dummy.

“You are a motherf***er!” Larissa continued as she walked toward the mannequin and tossed her confetti-filled champagne flute on it.

90 Day Fiance cast and fans root for Larissa’s appearance on Season 2 of House of Villains

In response to her return to reality television, Larissa was met with an outpouring of support in the comments section of her Instagram Reel.

Some of Larissa’s fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members congratulated her, including Tyray Mollett, as well as another one of Colt’s exes, Jess Caroline.

“So happy for you I’m hoping you win,” wrote Tyray.

Jess echoed the sentiment with a series of clapping-hands emojis, telling Larissa, “Let’s go!”

E! Entertainment responded with a slew of devil emojis, and others expressed their excitement for Larissa to return to the small screen this fall.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Larissa isn’t the first 90 Day Fiance star to appear on the E! reality TV series.

Anfisa Nava, another infamous villain from the franchise, appeared during Season 1, walking away the third-place winner in her season.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Larissa can outdo Anfisa’s performance and take the cake when she represents the 90 Day Fiance franchise later this year.

House of Villains Season 2 is set to premiere this fall on E!