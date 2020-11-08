Larissa Lima shows off leg lipo and the bruising looks painful!

Larissa Lima’s procedures just keep coming. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum seems to have had more procedures done than her followers can keep up with.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Larissa recently shared an update with her followers after having a liposuction procedure completed on her legs.

Larissa’s latest procedure includes liposuction on her legs

Larissa has never hidden the fact that she wanted work done to her body and face. During her time on the show, Larissa told producers that she didn’t think she was pretty.

At the time, Larissa hadn’t had her nose job, and said, “the nose is the worst thing I need to change. To be a perfect doll.”

This latest update shows what a toll the procedures are taking on her body with her thigh covered in bruises.

Larissa’s procedures are getting excessive

This is just one of the many procedures that Larissa has undergone recently.

When fans were first introduced to Larissa on 90 Day Fiance, she was still in a relationship with her now ex-husband, Colt Johnson. And while she often complained about his inability to spend money, she was able to pressure him into paying for her first set of lip fillers.

From there, her personal drama of divorcing Colt didn’t stop the Brazilian brunette from planning for her dream body and face.

Larissa has had even more work done while in a relationship with her current boyfriend, Eric Nichols. On the show, fans watched as Larissa transformed once again and Eric managed to steal their hearts as they watched him care for Larissa after her procedures.

She’s also had procedures including a butt lift, breast enhancement, rhinoplasty, and LASIK eye surgery.

With all the work she’s had done, many fans are worried that she’s going overboard.

However, other fans are happy that Larissa is doing what she wants with her body and they support her decisions following her firing from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

One follower commented, “I’m so sorry for your countless abuse, Larissa! It breaks my heart people can’t see the great person you are and have to project their jealousy on to you. I forever will be a fan of yours and couldn’t be more proud of you doing onlyfans and becoming successful! I honestly look up to you! Thank you for being yourself!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.