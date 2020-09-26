Larissa Lima fired from 90 Day Fiance after CamSoda lingerie show — Former TLC star issues a statement

Larissa Lima has been fired from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise after doing a CamSoda lingerie show. The former TLC star issued a statement making it clear she is not interested in talking her dismissal from the show, captioning her post about it, “This is my final statement.”

There has been a lot of drama surrounding Larissa the past few weeks, like her ICE detainment. Although it was initially considered a publicity stunt by TLC and Larissa, new information proved the Brazilian beauty was telling the truth.

Message to fans

Larissa kept her message short, sweet, and to the point. She used Instagram to set the record straight on rumors she was fired from TLC.

“Dear Friends and Followers, I want to make a statement for you, I’m no longer a cast member of the show ’90 Day Fiancé,’ Larissa wrote. “This is my final statement,” on Saturday. “Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me. I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans, and Youtube. Thanks for your understanding, love, and attention.”

In the caption of her post, Larissa shared this was her final statement. Larissa’s boyfriend, Eric Nichols, posted her message via his Instagram Stories and including several emojis.

Larissa’s activities outside 90 Day Fiance

Fans of Larissa know she is on various social media platforms for exposure and to make cash. CamSoda is considered an adult content live streaming platform.

According to US Weekly, Larissa did her lingerie show on CamSoda on September 14. It took TLC only a few days to decide it was time to cut ties with Larissa.

Larissa is also on OnlyFans, a subscription platform where fans can interact with someone for a price. It is also considered racy, so Larissa doing CamSoda could have been the last straw for TLC. The network has a family-friendly mission, after all.

Even though Larissa said her Instagram was the only statement she would release, that may change. Larissa is planning to upload a video to her YouTube channel on September 30. She is set to address delicate topics such as her children and arrests.

Perhaps Larissa will add in a section about being fired from 90 Day Fiance. TLC has not commented on the decision to fire Larissa Lima from the hit franchise.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.