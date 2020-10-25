Larissa Lima latest plastic surgery has fans worried she has ‘extreme body dysmorphia’

Larissa Lima, who debuted her reported $72,000 cosmetic makeover on CamSoda, isn’t done changing her face.

The former 90 Day Fiance star was given the boot from the popular TLC series after her raunchy debut on the adult webcam site. The Brazilian reality TV star has gotten another cosmetic procedure on her face and fans are worried.

Larissa took to her Instagram Story to reveal her latest procedure is a fox eye thread lift, revealing she took inspiration from supermodel Bella Hadid. After revealing in a Q&A session with her fans that she wants bigger breasts, 90 Day Fiance fans are worried she suffers from “extreme body dysmorphia.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The reality TV stars recent appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? followed her plastic surgery journey and her desire for her boyfriend Eric Nichols to foot the bill for the procedure.

While her changing appearance has landed her a new job and more money than she made in 90 Day Fiance, will there be any end? Here is what we know about the “trendy” procedure.

Larissa gets ‘fox eye surgery’ in latest procedure

The 33-year-old’s latest makeover is more commonly known as the fox eye thread lift. It’s a procedure to give the appearance of a cat or almond-shaped eyes, requiring threads to be placed around the brow.

In an Instagram story, her boyfriend Eric, asks, “wait you’re getting it done right now?” to which the surgeon responds, “Yeah, we’re gonna do eyes right now [because] that’s something she wants to get done and I have enough threads to do that.”

Then Larissa adds “today I’m going to do the famous Bella Hadid eyes.”

Seemingly anticipating the fan backlash to her latest procedure she says during the short video “don’t send me messages, because it’s gonna be blocked.” She then gives fans a close-up of the fox eye surgery procedure.

In a viral Reddit comment, a fan says the following, “Okay this is sad… She must have extreme body dysmorphia. I thought she was pretty before all of those procedures.”

Another fan adds that she may “end up looking like Jocelyn Wildenstein,” fearing she may end up botched.

Larissa has made no secret about her ambition to look like a “perfect doll,” during her time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? When the TLC producer asked Larissa if she feels pretty pre-surgery she replied, “Not now.”

The Brazilian reality TV star has been open about her insecurities, blaming former husband Colt for emotional abuse along with her current boyfriend Eric.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.