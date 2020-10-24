Larissa Lima has a new job after 90 Day Fiance released her and it’s magical

It looks like Larissa Lima is taking her talents to new platforms.

Due to her CamSoda performance, you won’t be seeing this 90 Day Fiance star on TLC anymore. Her contract has been dissolved and the reality TV star is off to new ventures.

However there’s no love lost, she’s making more on OnlyFans than she did filming for the hit show anyway.

In the last year, she’s moved to a new city, bought a body that she loves, and has recently added a ‘magical’ new job to the list.

She was released due to her CamSoda Performance

Although she isn’t the only 90 Day Fiance alum to have an OnlyFans, she’s not upset that she’s the only one who has been fired due to showing her body.

Larissa famously found herself fired from TLC after she unveiled her latest plastic surgery enhancements with a show on adult platform, CamSoda.

She doesn’t wish ill on any of her other castmembers and encouraged those who are upset about why she was fired not to support a company that discriminates against “sex work.”

However that hasn’t slowed the Brazilian down, since leaving the 90 Day universe – she’s unveiled plans for a Youtube channel, OnlyFans and now she’s taking on a new type of show.

The ex 90 Day Fiance star will be debuting her new Kylie Jenner inspired figure on a new magic-themed reality show.

She’s still in the entertainment industry

Although Larissa has graced TV screens for years now, this show marks her first on-stage debut.

Larissa is performing alongside magician Jack Alexander in some optical illusions on his new show.

She magically appears coming out of a seemingly empty cage in a bedazzled see-through jumpsuit that accentuates her new curves.

The mother of two goes on to do some sexy dance moves with two background dancers to complete the performance.

She trained for several weeks and was nervous that magician Jack would actually make her vanish.

The original plan was for her to appear out of a box engulfed with flames, but she quickly let the magician know one of her conditions is no fire.

While she was anxious, she wrote on Instagram that, “I felt sexy, playful and had so much fun to do this.”

According to TMZ, Alexander is interested in taking Larissa with him when he returns to taking his show around the world.

Will you be tuning into Larissa’s magic show performances?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.