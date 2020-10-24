Larissa Lima isn’t mad that other 90 Day Fiance stars do OnlyFans and don’t get fired

Larissa Lima says that she’s not mad that other 90 Day Fiance cast members have OnlyFans accounts and don’t get fired, even though she did.

The reality star posted an Instagram message to her followers saying that they should be supportive of everyone.

Larissa was fired from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? for appearing nude

In September, Larissa announced that she’d been released from her contract with the show.

She posted a message to Instagram telling her followers that she had been let go for doing a lingerie show with CamSoda.

“Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me,” she said.

As she mentioned, her firing from 90 Day Fiance came just before she was detained by ICE. The detainment couldn’t have come at a worse time for Larissa as she was in the midst of making the move from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs with her boyfriend, Eric Nichols.

The couple has since made the move.

Larissa says she’s rooting for all her castmates

Larissa took to her Instagram stories to tell fans that she’s rooting for everyone.

She says that it’s not her “problem that others cast members do OnlyFans and they aren’t fired. I don’t think they should be fired.”

Larissa also tells her followers that instead of hating on the others, they should head over to companies’ official pages and tell them how they feel.

“You can help not supporting a company that do discrimination against ‘sex work’ going to their official page and expressing your thoughts,” she writes, although she also acknowledges that this won’t change anything.

Larissa is just one of many 90 Day Fiance personalities to set up an OnlyFans account

Although Larissa was one of the first 90 Day Fiance stars to create an account on the platform, she certainly isn’t the only one.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum, Deavan Clegg, has an account as well, although she claims that she doesn’t share any nude content.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars, Erika Owens and Stephanie Matto also have accounts. The latter of the two has had immense success with her account.

Other stars like Tim Malcolm and Ashley Martson are also taking advantage of the platform.

Larissa closed out her statement by saying, “Don’t wish bad on other cast members.”

Looks like there are no hard feelings for Larissa.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.