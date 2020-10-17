Larissa Lima calls TLC ‘old fashioned,’ makes more in a month now than in a year on 90 Day Fiance

Larissa Lima, who has made her final TLC appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, made some revelations about her income and has taken new digs at the TLC network, calling them old fashioned and implying that the network could not afford her.

Larissa, who is best known for her time 90 Day Fiance at TLC, was given the boot after a recent CamSoda stream.

Last month, the 33-year-old revealed that she was fired by TLC by phone a day before she was arrested by ICE.

While 90 Day Fiance fans may have seen Larissa’s last appearance for the franchise, she keeps her fans up to date on YouTube, Instagram, and other social networks.

When we last saw her on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5, Larissa teamed up with Colt’s new girlfriend, Jess, to reveal his cheating ways. She also reconciled with her boyfriend Eric Nichols and got major plastic surgery.

Larissa reveals how much money she makes

Last month, Larissa performed a one-hour show on the live webcam CamSoda in an event that was set to display her plastic surgery results.

The reality TV star has also gained over 670,000 Instagram followers since her first appearance on 90 Day Fiance, which documented her tumultuous marriage to Colt Johnson.

One of those Instagram followers requested an update from Larissa since she was fired from 90 Day Fiance.

“How do you feel about being released from TLC merely because of another business?” the fan asked

On her Instagram story, the 33-year-old responded, “I believe the company wants to maintain old-fashioned and rather odd values.”

She later added, “odd in what they do actually tolerate.”

The Brazilian reality TV star went on to reveal that she is financially better off without the series

“The problem the network has with me was they did not want me making more money than they could offer. They want any drama to belong to them to film and air. I’m making more money in one month now than the show paid me in an entire year.”

She ended by asking a rhetorical question: “How can I keep up with the drama to compete with that?”

Several 90 Day Fiance cast members have complained about financial hardship and small paychecks on social media. American 90 Day Fiance cast members reportedly get paid around $1,000 to $1,500 per episode, while 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars can demand a higher fee.

While it is unclear how much Larissa made from 90 Day fiance, some estimates put her earnings in a 16-episode season around $16,000 to $20,000.

The 90 Day Fiance star now earns money from OnlyFans, digital content, and sponsors.