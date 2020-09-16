Eric Nichols won the hearts of 90 Day Fiance fans because of the way he cared for Larissa Lima after surgery

From a boob job to a rhinoplasty, Larissa Lima is getting the body she wants. On a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Larissa documented the grueling process she underwent for her new hourglass shape.

With plastic surgery, we often see the results but not the pain that comes with it. When Eric Nichols signed up to take care of his girlfriend, he definitely didn’t know what he was getting himself into.

Eric was committed to being with her as he vowed to be there through the entire three-hour procedure.

Larissa asked for over $30,000

These surgeries weren’t cheap and Larissa famously asked Eric to foot the bill. Eric called these cosmetic enhancements “investments,” and made sure to get the agreement in writing with added interest.

Larissa has not only paid Eric back for the surgeries but has reportedly added an additional $40,000 worth of surgeries to her list of procedures.

She was able to attain her work permit in the last few months, along with making money on major social media platforms like Cameo. Larissa has admitted to making over $50,000 on the personalized video message site.

Her physical investments will continue to make money for her as she is also set to release her OnlyFans account this month.

Larissa has been very public about her transformation and regularly checks in with fans on Instagram about her progress.

Social Media was happy to see Eric take care of her

There’s a reason why people stay in spas after surgery and it’s because the recovery process can be very intense.

Eric admitted that this was the first surgery he ever attended and he thought the process was going to be easier. He didn’t realize the emotional toll it would take on him.

As Larissa left the surgery facility, Eric’s anxiety raised as he didn’t expect her to be in so much pain. He stressed as she was unresponsive and very weak.

Eric admitted that seeing his girlfriend in pain made him realize how important she was to him.

Viewers were happy to see Eric carrying her into bed and taking her post-op care very seriously.

At least Eric was better prepared for the second round of surgeries when it comes to her care.