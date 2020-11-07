Larissa Lima says goodbye to glasses, former 90 Day Fiance star gets LASIK surgery, continues to improve appearance

Larissa Lima has put a lot of effort into changing her appearance as she tries to get the perfect look. Now, the former 90 Day Fiance star is taking things a step further so that she can ditch wearing glasses, and naturally, she’s telling her followers all about it.

This is just one of the many surgeries and procedures that Larissa has had done in order to achieve the look that she wants. She has shared all about her procedures and future plans to have work done.

So far, we’ve seen the results of Larissa’s breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lift, more than one visit to have lip0, as well as the work done on her lips, eyes, cheeks, and nose.

Larissa has had so much work done already that some 90 Day Fiance fans worry that the Brazilian beauty may suffer from body dysmorphia.

Larissa Lima’s latest surgery

This time around, Larissa didn’t share a photo of herself at the LASIK surgery center where the work was done. Instead, she just took a photo of the inside of the office and hashtagged it #LASIKSURGERY.

She didn’t bother sharing any recovery information about the LASIK surgery either, so we’re not sure if she was having the procedure done already or if this was just a consultation visit.

What we do know is that those who have LASIK surgery can usually see clearly again in just 24 hours, though it can take two-to-five days for a patient who had the procedure done to see the difference.

Is Larissa spiting Colt Johnson?

And while Larissa very rarely wore glasses, the fact that she’s getting this surgery done so that she’ll never have to wear them again makes us wonder if this procedure, in particular, is being done just to spite her ex-husband, Colt Johnson.

After all, it’s no secret that Colt loves a girl in glasses. He has said so himself.

He and Larissa argued about it on 90 Day Fiance when he was getting way-to-flirty with the bespectacled waitress.

Then, Colt moved on with Jess Caroline, who very famously wears glasses.

Of course, Colt’s relationship with Jess didn’t last long. Now, Jess and Larissa have become really good friends with Larissa even introducing Jess to her new husband.

When it comes to Larissa Lima and the work she’s had done, clearly LASIK surgery won’t be her last procedure.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is currently on hiatus.