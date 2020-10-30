Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Larissa Lima has yet another cosmetic procedure, promises pictures after she heals


90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star, Larissa Lima, had another cosmetic procedure, this time she's covering her tummy tuck scar with a tattoo camouflage procedure.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star, Larissa Lima, had another cosmetic procedure done, this time she’s covering her tummy tuck scar with a tattoo camouflage procedure. Pic credit: TLC

It seems that there is no stopping Larissa Lima in her quest for the perfect face and body. The reality personality has undergone several procedures to enhance her looks over the last year, each one seems more extreme than the last.

And she’s back with yet another cosmetic procedure.

Larissa had a procedure done to cover her tummy tuck scars

Larissa took to her Instagram stories to tell her fans and followers what she had done and explained that the procedure was actually to cover up a scar.

She wrote, “Today I have done a tummy tuck scar coverup.”

Larissa continued to explain that the purpose of the procedure was to reduce the look of the scar left by her tummy tuck surgery. This is accomplished by tattooing over the scar in a shade that is identical to her skin tone.

“I’m a little bit sore, but now I finished my biggest desire since the surgery to cover up my scar,” she wrote.

Larissa Lima tells her followers that she's had a cosmetic procedure done to cover her tummy tuck scars.
Larissa Lima tells her followers that she’s had a cosmetic procedure done to cover her tummy tuck scars. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa’s constant changes in appearance have her fans worried

In addition to her latest cosmetic procedure, Larissa has also undergone some other drastic physical changes.

In her last season with the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? franchise prior to being released from her contract, Larissa and her boyfriend, Eric Nichols went to see a plastic surgeon for her breast augmentation.

The star then went on to have $72,000 worth of procedures completed. And since then, Larissa hasn’t been shy in displaying her assets.

She boldly posted a cheeky pic to Instagram so that all of her followers could have a good look at her newly acquired booty.

And she isn’t just focusing on changing her body, her face has also seen its fair share of work.

She indulged in lip fillers, botox, and a nose job too. More recently, she underwent what is called a fox eye thread lift. Essentially, a thread is used to pull her eyes into more of an almond shape.

This procedure was popularized by Bella Hadid.

With the list of procedures getting longer and longer, fans have begun to share their concerns that Larissa may suffer from body dysmorphia.

If that is the case, the star may never reach her goal of perfection.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.

 

