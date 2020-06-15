Lara Flumiani on Below Deck Med: Who is second stew disrespecting Hannah Ferrier?

Lara Flumiani on Below Deck Mediterranean has already made waves by disrespecting Hannah Ferrier.

Fans are not thrilled with Lara’s behavior. After the second episode of Below Deck Med Season 5, rumors swirled Lara was going to be fired. Social Media blew up with fans insisting that she needed to get the boot.

In a preview video for an upcoming episode, Lara goes missing as a charter is set to begin. Hannah loses it when she can’t find the second stew. It could mean the end of Lara.

However, she brings a lot of drama, so fans should expect Lara to stick around for a while. Viewers may not like her, but fans also need at least one person to hate on each season. It looks like Lara is the contender on this season of the Bravo reality TV show.

Who is Lara Flumiani?

According to her Bravo bio, the Italian native has been in the yachting industry for ten years. She has even worked as a chief stew on smaller yachts, which is part of her issue with Hannah.

As viewers have witnessed, Lara is a hothead who doesn’t control her temper. The blonde beauty speaks her mind regardless of the consequences.

Lara takes full advantage of her career by ensuring she makes the most of everywhere she travels. The second stew loves to experience each culture authentically. She also likes to get her drink on, as viewers will soon see on Below Deck Mediterranean.

The Bravo personality is on Instagram. Lara is not shy about showing her world-traveling adventures or her fitness routines. She has also been promoting and commenting on the show since it premiered.

Is Lara’s attitude for real or show?

There is no question Lara is one of the rudest and most disrespectful people to have appeared on the Below Deck franchise. She puts Rhylee Gerber to shame, that is for sure.

Lara is just as arrogant and cocky off-screen as she is on-screen. Her Instagram bio even lists her as cocky. She already has a Cameo account, even though Below Deck Med just began. Lara is looking to parlay her 15 minutes of fame into something more.

The second stew has been posting about the show with captions proving what you see is what you get with Lara. So far Lara has been interacting with fans nicely but it is only a matter of time before she takes aim at the haters. She is not going to put up with people bashing her.

Lara Flumiani from Below Deck Med is not a fan of chief stew Hannah Ferrier. Even though Lara insists she is following instructions, she also wants to do things her way and not listen.

It is going to be a very entertaining season with Lara and Hannah. Well, if either of them lasts throughout all of Season 5. Fans are taking bets that one of them gets fired and soon.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.