Mallorca: Where is Below Deck Med Season 5 filmed?

Below Deck Med fans can’t get enough of the show and the beautiful location of the new season.

Each year the hit Bravo reality TV show features a breathtaking locale that takes the guests’ breath away and makes viewers wish they were on vacation. The show has filmed all over the Mediterranean – hence the name of the series.

Where is Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 filmed?

The first four seasons of the Bravo show have taken place in various countries. Greece was the chosen spot for Season 1, while the second season was filmed in Croatia. Season 3 took place in Italy, while the South of France was the locale for Season 4.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 was filmed in Mallorca, Spain. It is a picture-perfect location for charter guests to tool around on The Wellington yacht.

What fans should know about Mallorca, Spain

Mallorca is located in Spain’s Balearic Islands. It has become quite a hot stop for vacations, especially during spring break. The island features a beautiful coast and memorable landscape that gives breathtaking views.

Another reason Mallorca is such a popular vacation destination is because of its stunning Spanish architecture, limestone mountains, and coves that are secluded and picturesque.

There is plenty to do in Mallorca. The beaches offer a great source of relaxation, where families can swim or snorkel.

The island also features some of the best wineries in the Mediterranean. There are also fresh produce farms where visitors can tour and try some of the most delicious fruit around.

Mallorca makes for a great vacation spot and has also served as an inspiration for writers, artists, and musicians.

According to The Local, Agatha Christie wrote a short story while visiting the island. Spanish artist Joan Miró and English writer Robert Graves lived on the island for years.

How much of Mallorca will be featured on Below Deck Med?

The good thing about Below Deck Med is that it shows viewers quite a bit of the beautiful location. Captain Sandy Yawn will take charter guests to various hidden spots of the island for swimming, beach dinners, and more.

Viewers will get a chance to see Mallorca’s nightlife when the Season 5 cast ventures out on their days off. As fans of the Below Deck franchise know, those wild nights often feature the best restaurants, bars, and dance clubs the area has to offer.

There is one thing that all fans will agree on at the end of the season: Mallorca is a must-visit location.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.