Rob from Below Deck Med: Here’s what to know about the new Season 5 deckhand

Rob from Below Deck Mediterranean has already caught viewers’ attention. Fans are eager to learn more about hunky Robert Westergaard, who is making waves as one of the new deckhands on Season 5 of the Bravo yachting show.

The season premiere of Below Deck Med proved it is going to be another charter season full of drama, screaming matches, disgruntled crew members, and a boatmance.

Oh yes, Rob and third stew Jessica More have already bonded. The trailer for Below Deck Med shows the two getting quite steamy this season on The Wellington yacht.

Who is Rob from Below Deck Med?

The South African native is a former model. According to his Bravo bio, Rob got into modeling to help pay off his mother’s debt and support his sister. He spent nine years traveling and working for some of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world.

It was such a special time for Rob. However, when his mother passed away, Rob turned to the sea for clarity on what he wanted out of life. His passion for travel and knowledge of mechanics led him to try yachting.

Rob has spent the last two years learning the yachting world. The industry has helped him realize there is so much more to life than physical appearance.

Bosun Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn won’t have any issues with Rob respecting authority. The deckhand knows one of the biggest problems in the industry comes from lack of communication.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA7ycstAWVM/

His Instagram bio says Rob is a modern nomad enjoying adventure, love, and light. Fans should know Rob is active on social media and posted after the premiere looking to engage with viewers.

Rob’s romantic life

The hunky deckhand may be new to reality television, but his personal life is already making headlines.

Rob has a connection with Jessica for sure. They seemed smitten, and it is only the first episode of the season. However, their boatmance might have fizzled after Jessica and Rob left the superyacht.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Madison Stalker has a new man that is in the Bravo family. Rumors are swirling Rob is the man who has caught her eye. Social media is convinced, Rob is the man mystery man who has been featured in her Instagram stories recently.

Robert Westergaard is the new hunky deckhand on Below Deck Med. Fans are intrigued by his nice-guy demeanor, smoking hot looks, accent, and whether he has a girlified. He is one to watch this season on the Bravo show for sure.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.