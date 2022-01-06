Kylie Jenner releases casual baby bump photos months after Astroworld: ‘I am woman’

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Kylie Jenner is ready to share the last few months of her pregnancy on Instagram amid Travis Scott’s fatal Astroworld festival.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s social media presence has shifted since 10 people died from compression asphyxia and 300 more were injured at Scott’s Houston event. While Jenner was at the event, she stated that neither she nor the “Antidote” rapper knew of the fatalities until after the festival. However, multiple families sued Scott, Drake, and others for their roles in the ordeal.

After spending some time off social media, Jenner recently shared an empowering message on her Instagram page.

Kylie Jenner quoted singer Helen Reddy in her latest Instagram post

On Thursday, January 6, Jenner shared an Instagram carousel on her timeline. Stormi Webster’s mom posed for the camera wearing a white, oversized button-down shirt in the posts. Jenner also added light blue distressed jeans, which she unzipped. As she closed her eyes, the beauty mogul showed off her bright eyeshadow and lip gloss while placing her hands in her lengthy, raven hair.

For the second photo, Jenner took a more sensual pose as she put her hair in front of her face. A grey backdrop in a seemingly unfurnished room stood behind Jenner in the image.

In her caption, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum quoted the 1972 song, “I am Woman.” Singer Helen Reddy became famous for singing the track, which is still considered a feminist anthem.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wants ‘a lot of love’ in 2022

Since Jenner’s social media return, she has received support from many of her fans. Nonetheless, she continues to get backlash regarding Astroworld, and her million-dollar business has suffered over the past few months. As Monsters and Critics previously shared, several former Kylie Cosmetics supporters tossed out their remaining products and recorded it on TikTok.

On New Year’s Eve, Jenner reflected on the events that occurred in 2021. The 25-year-old entrepreneur said she hopes for days “filled with love” after the “significant changes” she experienced.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” Jenner captioned under a black-and-white baby bump photo. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you, and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.



Jenner first announced her pregnancy in August 2021. In addition to her baby bump photos, the reality star also joined her family’s trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu.