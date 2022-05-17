Kyle Richards says Real Housewives of Beverly Hills made Kathy Hilton feud worse

Sisters Kyle and Kathy have a very complex relationship. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle Richards says The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills made her feud with Kathy Hilton worse.

It’s no secret that Kyle, Kathy, and their sister Kim Richards have had turbulent relationships over the years. Things got worse for the siblings when Kyle developed the short-lived show American Woman, loosely based on their mother Kathleen Richards’ life. Kathy and Kim were not pleased, causing a major rift with the sisters.

As RHOBH fans know, Kim appeared on the show alongside Kyle for a few seasons. Now Kathy has joined her younger sister in a friend role prompting even more tense feelings between the siblings.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards blames the show for making Kathy Hilton feud worse

The trailer for Season 12, which just kicked off, features Lisa Rinna calling out Kathy for things she said about Kyle in the past. It previews a tense time that’s coming for the sisters, who only began to truly rebuild their relationship a couple of years ago.

At the NBCUniversal Upfront this week, Kyle spoke candidly after her complicated feud with Kathy when asked about the sisterly bond.

“It’s so complicated and complex. All I can say is, we’re family and we’re going to have these moments. I feel like my sisters and I, we have arguments, we make up, we’re blood. I don’t know if everyone is like that. The fact that we’re on television complicates things,” Kyle expressed to Page Six at the event.

No, their rift or feud has nothing to do with Kathy joining RHOBH, which Kyle has been a part of since day one.

“A lot of people think, ‘Wait, are you upset that they put Kathy on the show? It was my idea,” she spilled.

Kyle reveals loss of her friend helped repair the rift with Kathy

Along with the footage in the trailer revealing that Kathy and Kyle were not on great terms again, Kyle admitted on Watch What Happens Live that they had a falling out while filming Season 12 of the Bravo show.

Garcelle Beauvais got the rumor mill buzzing about the sisters’ reignited feud when she appeared on WWHL. When Kyle stopped by later, host Andy Cohen asked for her to set the record straight.

Kyle admitted the sisters were in a rough patch after Season 11. However, the shocking death of Kyle’s best friend Lorene helped bring her and Kathy together again, to which Kyle remarked to Andy, “life works in funny ways.

As for what transpires between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, fans will just have to watch and see. One thing is for sure. It will be intense.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.