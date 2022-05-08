Kyle Richards opens up about the tragic death of her best friend

Kyle Richards speaks on the loss of her best friend and becoming an advocate for mental health awareness. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle Richards often speaks about how philanthropy is important to her. She uses her platform to help raise money for various charities. Her work in this area has been featured in past episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where she is a longtime cast member.

Now, Kyle is hoping to bring awareness to the importance of mental health in the wake of experiencing a terrible loss. The reality star recently revealed the loss of her best friend who struggled with mental illness.

As she reflected on the life of her friend, she shared the tragic way her friend lost her life, and her mission to ensure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Kyle speaks on the loss of her best friend

Kyle dedicated an Instagram post to her best friend, Lorene, who recently passed away. In her caption, she went into detail about their friendship, Lorene’s life, and the difficulties she faced trying to overcome her mental illness.

She says she and Lorene had been friends since she was 7 years old, and that the two “did everything together.” She spoke highly of Lorene saying “she was kind, thoughtful, funny, smart, beautiful [and] sentimental.”

Kyle went on to speak of Lorene’s struggles. She wrote, “Not that long ago she started to suffer from debilitating depression. She had always been a happy person. How did this happen?” Kyle stated that Lorene’s family and friends worked together to get her the help she needed, but says their efforts were unsuccessful because “the system is broken.”

She continued saying, “The system made it impossible to get her the help she needed. This past Sunday we lost Lorene. The system failed her!” With that, Kyle shared that it is now her mission to ensure things change so that others so not succumb to these struggles. She says, “I will do whatever it takes to try & help change the laws that are in place that prevent people from getting the help they need.”

Kyle concludes her post asking her followers to keep Lorene’s loved ones in their thoughts and to continue praying for them.

Kyle receives support from her Bravo family

After Kyle shared the news of her best friend, her Bravo family quickly filled the comments section with their condolences and support.

Andy Cohen led the way saying, “I am so sad to hear this. She sounds like the perfect friend.” And fellow RHOBH star, Garcelle followed his comment with, “That is heartbreaking. I’m sorry for you and her family.”

Bravo stars Andy Cohen and Garcelle Beauvais comment on Kyle’s post. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp also wanted to show her support for Kyle. She wrote, “It’s truly heartbreaking. I am so sorry. Praying for all of you” followed by multiple pink heart emojis.

Teddi Mellencamp sends her prayers for Kyle after losing her best friend. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kathy Hilton also took the time to share her support for her younger sister. In her comment, she spoke highly of Lorene, and encouraged Kyle to be there for Lorene’s children and continue to pray for them.

Kathy Hilton comments her thoughts on the loss of Lorene. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle is now committed to being a mental health advocate and supporting those who are seeking help.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8/7c on Bravo.