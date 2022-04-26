Garcelle Beauvais explains why she apologized to Kyle Richards after shady comment

Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards have mended ways after a recent dust up. Pic credit: Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards have come a long way on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During Garcelle’s inaugural season of RHOBH, she expressed that it was difficult for her to connect with Kyle.

That led to some tense moments between the two of them during the season and at Season 10’s virtual reunion. Season 11 started in the same place, but they seemed to have a real breakthrough during the season when the two hashed out their issues.

Last week, the ladies had a social media scuffle relating to Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, and Garcelle has publicly apologized to her friend Kyle and has now spoken about why the apology was so important.

Kyle was unhappy with what Garcelle said about Kathy

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, Andy read a question from a fan, asking Garcelle if she and Kathy are closer than Kathy and her half-sister Kyle. “Absolutely,” Garcelle replied.

Kyle was hurt by Garcelle’s response, and took to Instagram to express her frustrations. Kyle said of the interview, “We are sisters. Blood. Family goes through stuff. They have known each other for 2 seasons on a reality show. Regardless, the comment was not necessary.”

Now Garcelle is apologizing to Kyle for her comment, saying she feels bad for hurting her friend.

“I reached out to Kyle and I said that I was sorry for hurting her feelings about the whole Kathy of it all on Watch What Happens Live,” Garcelle said speaking to Page Six on Thursday night at the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas.

She also said that Kyle accepted her apology and hopes to keep building on their friendship.

“I love Kyle, I really do! She’s an OG. I think she’s a great girl. She’s funny. When we’re together, we laugh like nobody’s business. We say the same things at the same time,” said the actress, author, and talk show host.

“We really do have a connection and I think that you’ll see that connection this season. It’s unfortunate that we hit these bumps in our friendship sometimes,” Garcelle added. “Let’s let this season play out and see where we go from there.”

Garcelle dished on the new season of RHOBH

Garcelle admitted she is having strained relationships with both Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

“I haven’t talked to [Rinna],” Garcelle said, after Lisa recently lashed out at Garcelle for allegedly breaking an agreement to not mention daughter Amelia Hamlin in her memoir, Love Me As I Am.

However, Garcelle never mentioned Amelia by name when she wrote, “One dustup came when I simply asked Lisa Rinna, whom I have known for years, if she thought that dancing in her underwear on social media had an effect on her daughter’s struggles with food.” Garcelle has openly said that Lisa’s response feels blown out of proportion.

In a recent Instagram story, Erika Jayne shared a video of Garcelle’s book in her trash. Erika wrote, “@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this. [lipstick kiss emoji].”

Although she is aware that Erika is angry with her, Garcelle is open to making amends with the singer down the line. “I’ve always liked Erika,” she said. “Let’s see what happens.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.