Kyle Richards responds to feud rumors regarding Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne

Word on the street is that Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley are on the outs as filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is underway, but is there any truth to this?

We’ve seen some leaked footage from the cast in the past several days and it’s obvious that there’s a lot of tension among the group.

One clip showed Sutton Stracke flipping out at her castmates during a night out at a popular hotspot in Hollywood.

Another video showed Kyle Richards going off on Dorit, which is unsurprising, given how they left things last season.

While we haven’t seen any indications of tensions between Dorit and the Pretty Mess singer, the latest rumor is that they are now at odds.

However, Kyle responded to those claims during a Live video after a RHOBH fan asked about the feuding twosome.

Kyle Richards responds to rumors that Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne are feuding

Kyle spilled the tea during her latest Amazon Live where fans sent in their questions for the OG.

One commenter asked if there were “dynamic shifts” this season adding, “Word on the street is EJ and Dorit aren’t doing great.”

However, Kyle quickly shut that down.

“I’m just gonna tell you that whenever there’s ‘word on the street,’ it literally means nothing,” responded Kyle, as she laughingly added, “Word on the street does not mean anything.”

Meanwhile, the last time we saw the allegedly feuding duo they were still very close – Erika was Dorit’s only ally at the Season 13 reunion.

Since the Beverly Beach founder’s fallout with Kyle, Erika has become her closest friend on the cast.

Furthermore, given that Dorit is going through a public split from her husband PK, it’s highly unlikely Erika would choose this moment to feud with her friend.

Kyle thinks RHOBH fans are going to ‘really like’ newbie Bozoma Saint John

During the Amazon Live Kyle was also asked about the newest diamond holder in the 90210, Bozoma Saint John.

“It’s new and we’ve just started but she’s great,” said Kyle. “She’s great for the show and I think that you all are gonna really like her a lot. She’s extra fabulous for sure.”

A few weeks ago, Bravo finally released the Season 14 cast list following a slew of names being tossed around about who would be joining the cast.

Bozomo was the only new full-time Housewife in the mix, with Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly joining the cast as friends.

Jennifer Tilly has not had an official role on the show but has made a few appearances with her bestie, Sutton Stracke.

Kathy Hilton had a friend role on Season 12, but opted out of Season 13 and has now returned to support Kyle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.