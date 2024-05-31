Kathy Hilton talks RHOBH return and raves about new cast members

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were begging for the return of Kathy Hilton after she went MIA in Season 13.

Now, the Hilton family matriarch is back in all her quirky glory and she recently opened up about her exciting return to the show.

Last season, Kathy stayed away from all the drama after a Season 12 feud with Lisa Rinna, who made shocking allegations against her.

Kathy hoped at least one person would have her back, maybe even her sister Kyle Richards, but she was greatly disappointed.

When the women gathered at the Season 12 reunion, we found out that Kyle and Kathy’s relationship had taken a major blow and the two were barely on speaking terms.

However, Kathy’s decision to sit out last was the best choice for her and Kyle as the sisters were able to fix their fractured relationship.

The mom of three even made a surprise visit at the Season 13 reunion to support Kyle amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

Now Kathy is ready to step back into the 90210 and we can’t wait to see what she brings in Season 14.

Here’s why Kathy Hilton returned to RHOBH for Season 14

The RHOBH star was a guest on Housewives Nightcap and when asked why she returned to the show, in true Kathy fashion, her answer was simple.

“Well I always had a great time and I like all the girls,” said the 65-year-old, who noted that she couldn’t give any clues as to how the season is going but revealed she’s pulled a few pranks on her co-stars.

As for where things stand between her and sister Kyle, she happily confirmed that “yes” they are still in a good place.

She also dished about the new cast members and had nothing but nice things to say about new diamond holder, Bozoma Saint John, and actress Jennifer Tilly, who joins the show as a friend.

“I’m friendly with Jennifer Tilly because Sutton and I are very close,” said Kathy, adding, “I was very intrigued by…I had never met Boze and she is something else, wow…She’s a great choice.”

Who is Bozoma Saint John?

Meanwhile, if you’ve never heard of Bozoma Saint John, here’s what we know about the new RHOBH cast member.

Ghanian-born Bozoma is a 47-year-old Hall of Fame inducted marketing executive, entrepreneur, influencer, and author of her memoir, The Urgent Life.

She is an influential businesswoman with a career in various industries; including head of music and entertainment marketing at PepsiCo, the chief business offer of Uber, head of marketing of Apple Music & iTunes, and most recently, the global chief marketing officer of Netflix.

Bozoma was once married to her husband Peter Saint John, who died of cancer, leaving her as a single mother raising their 14-year-old daughter.

She has a dynamic personality and we can’t wait to see her mix things up in the 90210.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.