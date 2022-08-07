Kathy weighs in on her sister’s future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kathy Hilton is revealing whether Kyle Richards will return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 13.

Although Season 12 of RHOBH is still playing out on Bravo airwaves, there has been speculation regarding some of the ladies’ future on the show.

Kyle, Kathy, and Lisa Rinna are at the top of the list. The rumor mill has been buzzing too that Kathy and Kyle’s sister Kim Richards may return to the hit franchise too.

In May, at the NBC Universal upfronts, OG Kyle hinted that she might be ending her run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 12 seasons.

As RHOBH fans gear up for the highly anticipated Aspen blow-up, one thing is crystal clear. Filming Season 12 was challenging for Kyle, who wasn’t sure she could take the drama anymore.

It’s been months since Kyle spoke her mind with no new answer on the topic. Now Kathy’s weighing in on whether her sister will walk away from the show she helped launch.

Kathy Hilton reveals whether Kyle Richards will return to RHOBH

There’s good news for Kyle fans. Kathy doesn’t believe Kyle will say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just yet.

“I think she does that. She works so hard, and you finally sometimes go, ‘Well, maybe this is it.’ But I think she’ll be back,” Kathy spilled to E! News.

The mother of Paris Hilton explained that being part of the show takes a lot more time than what RHOBH viewers see on-screen.

“This show, even just the little bit that I do—then you have to do the press, you have to do BravoCon, you have to do the reunion—and then, all of a sudden, you’re back filming again,” she expressed.

Speaking of the Season 12 reunion show, it should be filming in the next couple of weeks. Thirteen episodes have already hit Bravo airwaves, which means the season is beginning to wind down.

Perhaps Kyle will set the records straight regarding her future on the show then; Andy Cohen will no doubt ask the question.

Other The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills news

There’s as much The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama going down off-screen as there is on screen.

This week Lisa Rinna went off on Sutton Stracke on the show. Then Lisa shaded Sutton during her Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Garcelle Beauvais has declared she’s ready for the Season 12 reunion because she’s had enough of her costars. Meanwhile, Sutton was shocked to learn her costars were talking so much about her behind her back.

Newbie Sheree Zampino has made it clear she feels like Kyle gets way too involved in the other ladies’ business on and off the show.

Kyle Richards will likely be back for RHOBH Season 13 if her sister Kathy Hilton’s thoughts are correct.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.