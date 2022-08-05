RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais ‘sick of the BS’ with her costars, says she’s ready for the reunion

Garcelle Beauvais can’t wait for the RHOBH Season 12 reunion. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Actress and talk show host Garcelle Beauvais is in the middle of her third season as a star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She has been a breath of fresh air in the cast and is the calming force the ladies need.

Garcelle has had a special friendship with co-star Sutton Stracke since their first season together, and Garcelle has defended Sutton against the ladies many times, especially this season.

Sutton has had problems with Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Diana Jenkins, and Lisa Rinna, and almost every episode in Season 12 has had Sutton’s feet to the fire for multiple issues and Garcelle has firmly stood up for her friend.

Erika recently told Garcelle that she should distance herself from Sutton because Sutton is a liability, and Garcelle has to clean up Sutton’s messes.

This week’s episode showed the fight that ensued between Sutton and the group, and Garcelle and Sutton got together on the RHOBH After Show to hash the fight out.

Now Garcelle is ready to clear the air and thinks the reunion is the perfect opportunity.

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais is ready for the reunion, looks to defend herself

In a clip from the RHOBH After Show, Erika is seen talking to Dorit Kemsley about Garcelle constantly cleaning up after Sutton. Erika said because of this, people don’t want to deal with Garcelle.

Erika said, “Because you go and clean up for Sutton, I can’t really get to know you better or develop a deeper friendship. Sutton has fallen out with everyone in the group. You, Garcelle, cleaning up for her, people push back. They’re like, ‘I don’t want to deal with that.'”

Garcelle reacted to this clip by posting, “Bring on the reunion!!!! Sick of this BS.” It sounds like Garcelle has a lot to say, and is waiting for the perfect time – the Season 12 reunion.

Both Garcelle and Sutton were confused by Erika’s statement that Sutton was a liability because Erika has had two seasons of drama in her personal life that some of the ladies have tried to distance themselves from.

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke have been a dynamic duo this season

The two ladies have stood firm for each other this season, and have had similar outlooks on many issues, including Erika’s drinking issues.

When Erika verbally attacked Garcelle’s 14-year-old son, Jax, this season, Sutton was just as livid as the viewers were, while the other Housewives thought the situation was funny. They have also discussed the mixing of alcohol and medication that Erika has been doing, and feel that the rest of the cast is not taking it as seriously as they should be.

The mid-season trailer dropped recently, and rumors have swirled that the second half is going to be pure chaos. The reunion is certain to be one not to miss.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.