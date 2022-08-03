RHOBH: Sheree Zampino thinks OG Kyle Richards needs to ‘sit down’

Sheree Zampino has feelings about Kyle Richards’ place in the group. Pic credit: @shereezampino/Instagram

Fans welcomed some new blood into the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season with the announcement of Sheree Zampino as a friend of in Season 12.

Viewers were not only happy to have a good friend of Garcelle Beauvais join the cast but also another woman of color. Sheree was already famous in her own right, and she brings her knowledge of being a reality star with her to RHOBH.

Sheree has acclimated well with the rest of the Housewives, and has not had any issues with the ladies, yet! She is an outspoken woman, and she does have opinions, but others seem to have taken to her.

But as a good friend to Garcelle, Sheree will always have her back. So when Kyle Richards seemed to lack understanding of the seriousness of the situation between Erika Jayne and Garcelle and her son, 14-year-old Jax, Sheree stepped in to defend her long-time friend, saying that Erika’s behavior toward Jax was “completely inappropriate.”

Sheree also was a witness to the fight between Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins at Garcelle’s birthday party, which was another situation where Kyle inserted herself.

Sheree was a guest on an episode of the podcast, Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef, and she opened up on her feelings about Kyle and how Kyle could change the way she interacts with the rest of the group.

RHOBH: Sheree Zampino said the Housewives don’t need a ‘moderator’

During many episodes this season, Kyle Richards has been strongly defending Erika Jayne’s drunken behavior, saying Erika is only loosening up and letting her hair down.

Many of the cast think Kyle’s defense of Erika is an issue, and Sheree agrees. She said of Kyle, “I like Kyle, but sometimes I think Kyle needs to sit down somewhere,” adding, “She’s an OG, she’s been on every season, she’s very connected to the show….but she acts as the moderator.”

Sheree also had opinions on Kyle butting in on the feud between Sutton and Diana. During a heated argument, Kyle inserted herself into their heated discussion, and it caused more problems than it helped.

“Why are you even here?” Sheree admitted, alluding to Kyle. “I didn’t understand. I don’t think they needed that. Sometimes you need somebody to come in and be a moderator—and I mean, she’s got the experience, she’s got the knowledge and the information—but it’s not always necessary. We don’t always need a moderator.”

Sheree Zampino revealed the rest of the season is high drama

Rumors have swirled for months about an epic trip the cast took to Aspen, which will air in the second half of the season. There were alleged issues with nearly everyone on the cast, but Sheree said she tried to stay above the fray.

She didn’t share too much about the trip, but Sheree did say she was “sleeping soundly” during a huge fight that happened at the Aspen home.

“Garcelle and I had the foresight to take our butts back to the house,” Sheree joked. “So I don’t know…I don’t know how that’s gonna play out.”

Fans are anxiously awaiting how the rest of the season will go because all indications are that it will be crazy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7 on Bravo.