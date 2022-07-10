RHOBH: Kathy Hilton teases her return to the show

Kathy Hilton teases her RHOBH comeback. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friend-of, Kathy Hilton, has been absent for the first half of Season 12. Fans were thrilled when it was announced that Kathy would be back for a second season, but they didn’t know they would have to wait so long to see her.

Kathy’s sister and current Housewife, Kyle Richards, did hint before the season started that it would be a while before viewers saw Kathy on screen, as she was busy planning the wedding of her daughter, Paris Hilton.

Now we know better when we can expect to see the hilarious friend-of, and her season debut is right around the corner!

Kathy Hilton has confirmed when viewers will see her this season

Instagram account BravoChatRoom posted last week that Kathy was sorely missed on the show. They said, tagging Kathy, “@kathyhilton I MISS YOU SO MUCH THINGS ARE NOT HUNKY DORY.”

Kathy was kind enough to oblige her fans, and let them in on the secret of when she would finally be starting her appearances on the show. She responded on the post, “I don’t come on till July 20th,” and added a heart smiley emoji.

Fans were thrilled to hear the news, as her absence has been noticeable for the first half of the season. So much drama has been occurring between members of the cast, and Kathy’s humor is much needed when the ladies are all at each others throats.

Bravo has been teasing viewers with smalls bits and pieces of clips with Kathy, but the fans want more!

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kyle and Kathy were reported to have a rough season together

In the trailer for Season 12, Lisa Rinna was shown calling out Kathy for things she said about Kyle in the past. It appears there are many tense moments between the sisters this season, and fans will get another inside look at these tumultuous family dynamics.

Only recently did Kyle and Kathy start to mend fences after years of not speaking. It was rumored that both Kathy, and middle sister Kim Richards, were furious with Kyle after she developed the show American Woman, which was loosely based on their childhood. But once the sisters got to a good place, things started to fall apart again during Season 12.

Kyle has admitted that being on television definitely complicated things between the sisters, but she has always wanted her sisters on RHOBH with her. In fact, it was Kyle’s idea. She said things are good with all three sisters now, and that no matter what, they will always come back together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.