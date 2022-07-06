Fan theory explains Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley loyalty to Erika Jayne

Fans have an interesting theory about Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s Erika Jayne loyalty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans put forth a theory about why stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley have shown allegiance to Erika Jayne in spite of the scandals and drama.

A scene from an upcoming episode featured Kyle and Dorit as they sat down with their husbands, Mauricio Umansky and Paul “PK” Kemsley, to discuss the happenings at Garcelle Beauvais’ 55th birthday party. The discussion of Erika screaming at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son arose, with the foursome appearing amused and expressing happiness about Erika letting loose.

According to fans, the odd reaction from Kyle, Dorit, Mauricio, and PK, was “payback” from Season 11’s infamous moment, which featured the two couples laughing about Erika’s complex story about Tom Girardi’s car accident, head injury, and ankle injury.

Fans share theory to explain Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s Erika Jayne loyalty

A Bravo fan account on Instagram named @QueensofBravo, posted a sneak peek of this week’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The clip contained Kyle, Dorit, Mauricio, and PK, as they discussed Garcelle’s 55th birthday party, where Erika Jayne cursed at Garcelle’s son, Jax.

The scene rubbed many people the wrong way, but some sleuthing fans believed it was pre-planned, after the four called in to question a story Erika told last year, about a car accident, burglary, and snowstorm in Southern California.

The scene apparently angered Erika, and during the premiere of Season 12, she told Mauricio that he hurt her feelings. Fans believed that the latest scene was a peace offering to the former Mrs. Girardi.

One fan theorized, “This scene is a TOTAL makeup session for the couple’s scene from last year when they made fun of Erika.”



Another fan theorized, “This is a pre-planned conversation to make up for last season. If someone said that to Portia – Kyle would have them exiled.”

Last season, Erika filed for divorce from her husband, lawyer Tom Girardi around the time allegations of misappropriation of funds surfaced. During that time, Erika shared some crazy stories, which were recounted on RHOBH.

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Mauricio Umansky, Paul Kemsley question Erika’s story

On Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle and Mauricio hosted PK and Dorit for dinner, and they discussed Erika’s issues.

Dorit discussed how Erika’s husband, Tom, was burglarized and ended up in the hospital. Erika’s son went to check on Tom, but got caught in snow and flipped his car six times.

Mauricio asked, “What are you guys talking about? Is this for real or is this a fake story?”

PK prompts Dorit to tell another story about how Tom flipped his car three years earlier and was unconscious for 12 hours. Dorit explains how the doctor chose to operate on Tom’s ankle rather than his brain, which caused all four to laugh hysterically.

Inevitably, the show aired and Erika saw the four laughing at her story, leaving her displeased.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.