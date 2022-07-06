Kyle Richards defends herself after RHOBH fans put her on blast over Erika Jayne drama 

Kyle Richards defends herself after fans question her behavior. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is explaining herself after released footage got her in hot water over the holiday weekend.

Footage shows Kyle with her close friend, Dorit Kemsley, as they discuss Erika Jayne screaming at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son with their husbands. All four people seemed highly amused that an intoxicated Erika let loose and let words fly against the teenager.

Kyle’s behavior has left her in defense mode, and she is explaining her actions in a new comment.

Kyle Richards defends herself after footage shows questionable behavior

A Bravo fan account on Instagram called @QueensofBravo, shared a preview of what was to come on this week’s RHOBH.

The clip featured Kyle, Dorit, Mauricio, and PK, as the foursome recounted the events at Garcelle’s 55th birthday party.

During the party, an intoxicated Erika screamed at one of Garcelle’s sons, who was grabbing flowers for his mom. Erika shouted, “Get the f**k out of here,” multiple times, and the group thought it was very amusing.

One fan wrote, “Not ok to speak to any child like that. Unbelievable that they think it’s was ok.” Another fan agreed, “and laughed about it later..this blows my mind.”

Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Instagram

Kyle Richards took to the comments section where she explained herself against the criticism. She wrote, “I was laughing about a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior. NOT about disrespecting someone’s child. I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn’t even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later.”

Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Instagram

Fans took issue with Kyle’s explanation because as they pointed out, Dorit was next to Erika when she went on her tirade.

Why are fans mad at Kyle Richards?

Fans are mad at Kyle Richards after sneak peeks of her behavior in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills went public. During one instance, Kyle gets involved in a conversation between Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke, who are at odds. Sutton reveals that she had multiple miscarriages, and Kyle minimizes Sutton’s experience while talking over her and behaving aggressively.

But another scene caused more of a stir on social media. The scene features Kyle and Dorit as they recount the events of Garcelle’s 55th birthday party and laugh over Erika’s behavior. The four express happiness that Erika is finally letting loose and being herself.

Fans were shocked that anyone would think it was funny for a grown woman to curse out someone else’s child. Bravo fans also wondered how Kyle or Dorit would feel if someone cursed out their children.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.