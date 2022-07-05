Garcelle Beauvais is ‘so proud’ of her sons after Erika Jayne drama 

Garcelle Beauvais shows support for sons. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is a proud mother after footage of her co-star Erika Jayne surfaced while she screamed at Garcelle’s 14-year-old son.

The footage made the rounds on social media and will air on tomorrow’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And while fans are angry that Erika screamed at a child, Garcelle remains proud of her boys.

She shared a photo of her three sons, Oliver, Jax, and Jaid, on social media today after an outpouring of support for the actress.

Garcelle Beauvais pays tribute to her sons after shocking video surfaces

Garcelle Beauvais shared a photo of her three sons and some words of appreciation in response to the social media firestorm after a clip featuring Erika Jayne and her son Jax surfaced.

The photo featured the three boys in their Christmas pajamas while they smiled. There was a Christmas tree in the background as the trio appeared to be in the Christmas spirit.

She wrote in the caption, “This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid. You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs 💙💙💙.”

The photo received many likes and words of support, including comments from Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke.

What happened between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais?

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais had a contentious relationship on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Erika was upset over Garcelle’s questioning regarding her legal issues. Erika also felt betrayed during a Season 11 episode when Garcelle told the other ladies that Erika still talked to her estranged husband, disgraced attorney Tom Girardi.

It seemed that things were warming up between the two at the beginning of Season 12, but Erika made it clear that she and Garcelle were not on good terms.

According to Erika, Garcelle betrayed her trust when she promised not to speak about her legal issues anymore. She told Page Six about Garcelle’s promise, “It was a relief [to hear her say that]. “But no, she didn’t [keep her promise].”

Garcelle celebrated her 55th birthday, and camera crews were rolling. Recently revealed footage showed an intoxicated Erika screaming at one of Garcelle’s twins, A Twitter account called @OMFGRealityTV shared a clip that featured Erika hitting on Garcelle’s eldest son before snapping at Jax to “get the f*** out of here.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.