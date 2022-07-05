RHOBH: Erika Jayne under fire for attacking Garcelle’s son during birthday party

Erika Jayne get put on blast for cursing out Garcelle’s teenage son, Jax. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne has seemingly reignited the dramatic tension with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Garcelle Beauvais.

The RHOBH star has been through the wringer for the past two seasons of the show. She has had a mountain of legal troubles in conjunction with her estranged husband, attorney Tom Girardi, she is dealing with their separation and his medical problems, and she has had constant fights with her castmates.

Erika’s friendship with Garcelle has also struggled and tensions boiled over when Garcelle held Erika’s feet to the fire after the news first broke of Erika and Tom’s alleged embezzlement and refusal to pay victims of horrific personal injuries.

Now there is a brand new problem, and it hits Garcelle’s home because Erika was filmed cursing at Garcelle’s young son, Jax, who is only 14 years old.

Erika Jayne swears at Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax Nilon

Garcelle had an epic 55th birthday party, and the entire cast was there, along with Garcelle’s family, which included her kids – Oliver, 31, and twins Jaid and Jax, both 14. Garcelle was thrilled to have all of her boys with her at her milestone birthday, and also to celebrate with friends and fellow Housewives.

Once the party was winding down, the ladies were dispersed through the restaurant, and Erika and Dorit Kemsley were talking on some couches. Crystal Minkoff, along with Jax, took flowers off of the table in front of the talking ladies, and something set Erika off. She snapped at Jax, “What are you doing here? Get the f**k out of here, get the f**k out of here, get the f**k out of here before you get in trouble.” Wow Erika!

Dorit sat by in shock as Crystal gently guided Jax away from the situation, and while Dorit said nothing to help or diffuse Erika, she said in confessional that she felt sick to her stomach.

Jax caught up to his mom walking out the door, and told her, “I just got violated for grabbing flowers!” Although he said it in a joking manner, Garcelle did not think this was funny at all, and immediately went back to confront Erika.

Garcelle went into mama bear mode to confront Erika

Garcelle turned on her heels, and told Erika that she hurt Jax, and not to talk to him like that. Erika seemed to think the whole ordeal was a joke, but no one else agreed. Erika called out after Jax, realizing what she had done in a drunken moment, but Garcelle would not let her young son go back and further deal with Erika.

Garcelle said, in confessional, “How many other family members of mine is she going to go after tonight? First Oliver, now Jax? She’s done.” Garcelle is referring to Erika jokingly hitting on Oliver earlier in the evening, propositioning him. Although it was supposed to be funny, Garcelle was not amused.

The scene will play out on screen for viewers this Wednesday when a new episode of RHOBH airs, and it is sure to divide fans who will take sides between Erika and Garcelle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.