RHOBH: Kyle Richards trolled after sneak peek shows shocking behavior 

Kyle Richards tries to honor her friend, but RHOBH fans are on her neck. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is in hot water after footage of her behavior on an upcoming episode of the reality show has fans aggravated.

Kyle posted a birthday message and photos of her BFF, Faye Resnick, as did Faye’s other BFF, Kris Jenner. But the birthday girl was the last thing anyone wanted to discuss, and comments centered around Kyle’s upcoming actions.

The footage, which just made social media rounds yesterday, caused fans to flood her social media page with words of disapproval. Fans were mad at Kyle for her treatment of costar Sutton Stracke during a feud with Diana Jenkins. Viewers were also upset at Kyle for laughing over Erika Jayne cursing out Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Jax, at a party.

Kyle Richards gets trolled over RHOBH behavior

Kyle wrote in the caption, “Oh @fayeresnick how we love you so!!! We are missing you this birthday because we are ALWAYS with you on your special day 🥰 Thank you for always being there for all of my family and me. You are so special & loved by so many people. We love you so much!!! 🥰❤️🎂.”

A quick look at Kyle’s comments showed that Faye was the last thing on fans’ minds.

A commenter wrote, “Your daughter is exactly the same age as Garcelle’s. You’re not winning any mother of the year awards with that behavior.”

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

One snarky fan wondered, “Have you apologized to Sutton and Garcelle yet?”

Another wrote Ken Todd’s iconic words to Kyle after his wife, Lisa Vanderpump, abruptly left RHOBH. The comment read, “GOODBYE KYLE.”

Why are RHOBH fans mad at Kyle Richards?

Fans are mad at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills original cast member Kyle Richards because of sneak peek footage that aired over the weekend of her upcoming behavior on Season 12 of the show. The episode, which airs tomorrow on Bravo, features questionable behavior from Kyle.

One clip featured Kyle, her husband Mauricio Umansky, Dorit Kemsley, and Dorit’s husband PK, as the foursome laughs about Erika cursing out Garcelle’s son.

Another clip, shared by @LoveAndyC, showed Kyle intervening in Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke’s argument. Sutton revealed that she had two miscarriages, and Kyle aggressively touched Sutton while casting doubt on her story.

The tweet read, “There’s nothing ok about this entire conversation with @SuttonBStracke. Not only are you questioning if Sutton had any miscarriages ‘She lost a baby, you did not, maybe years ago, this is recent,’ you are grabbing her as well. This is very ugly.”

#RHOBH @KyleRichards There’s nothing ok about this entire conversation with @SuttonBStracke. Not only are you questioning if Sutton had any miscarriages “She lost a baby, you did not, maybe years ago, this is recent,” you are grabbing her as well. This is very ugly. pic.twitter.com/Do3xX3X7EW — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) July 4, 2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.