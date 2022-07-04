Kris Jenner stuns in tiny zebra bikini for Faye Resnick celebration

Kris Jenner reminds fans about her bikini body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Kris Jenner is showing that her famous daughters got it from their mama in new photos celebrating her BFF.

Kris posted photos with Faye Resnick, who reality fans remember from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and pop culture fans remember from the O.J. Simpson trial.

Although Kris paid tribute to Faye, the momager’s bikini body was all people could discuss. Kris gave her daughters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, a run for their money.

Kris Jenner shows impressive bikini body in zebra

Kris Jenner created a photo montage with her longtime best friend, Faye Resnick, as she showed love. Kris posted photos of the two over the decades, and it was clear that they have shared many memories.

The first photo featured Kris with a yellow flower in her hair as she kneeled on a cabana with a tiny zebra bikini. Kris put her arm around Faye and beamed at the camera.

The photos reminded fans that the KarJenner squad got their fit physique due partially to her great genetics.

Kris also shared a shot of the two women in paradise as she wore a red swimsuit with a floral bottom.

Kris paired the pictures with a heartfelt caption celebrating Faye.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday gorgeous @fayeresnick!!!! My OG ride or die!! What an amazing few decades we have had together! You are the most fabulous BFF, friend, mother, sister, auntie, traveling partner, therapist, and you know how to make the best margarita on the planet. You are so loyal, kind, smart, funny, supportive, generous, beautiful inside and out and have such great business sense. I am beyond blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for your beautiful friendship 😍🙏 I love you so so much XOXO 🥳🎂❤️.”

Kris posted the photos for her 49 million followers, many of whom were astonished by her figure.

Kris Jenner gives drunk toast to Khloe Kardashian

Last month, Khloe Kardashian celebrated her birthday with a night on the town with family.

There was a lot of alcohol involved, and Kris was not shy about imbibing.

The KarJenner matriarch gave a hilarious drunk toast to the birthday girl in a moment that went viral.

Kris said in part, “I gave birth 38 years ago! Like, and I’m going to dress up as if I was going to celebrate you 38 years from the day I gave birth. So, come on, little Miss Barbie. I love you!”

Kris’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, ultimately took her drink.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.