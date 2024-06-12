Leaked RHOBH footage shows Kyle Richards going off on Dorit Kemsley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is filming Season 14 and there’s leaked footage of their latest group outing.

Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, and newbies Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly seemed happy in the photos online, but the videos tell a different story.

Leaked footage showed an altercation between Kyle and Dorit and so far, it’s clear they have not resolved their issues.

Things have gotten tense between the once-close friends, especially after last season.

Kyle was less than thrilled when Dorit brought up her marriage on camera especially since, at the time of filming Season 13, she had not yet announced her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

Dorit’s comments about Kyle’s relationship with Morgan Wade didn’t sit well with the OG either and she decided to distance herself from the Beverly Beach founder.

Kyle and Dorit’s faceoff at the reunion didn’t lead to any resolution; it actually made things worse. Now it’s a new season, but can the former friends hash things out?

Kyle Richards goes off on Dorit Kemsley in leaked RHOBH footage

The RHOBH cast, minus Kathy Hilton, got dressed up for a night out at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, and things got heated.

The women were spotted in the dimly lit nightclub sitting around a table with the Bravo cameras in tow.

The clip showed Kyle flanked by Bozoma and Sutton, pointing her fingers and gesturing angrily towards Dorit, who was sitting across from her.

The video had no sound, and only the back of Dorit’s head was visible as she leaned toward Kyle.

We recently saw another scene from the women’s night out, and Kyle wasn’t the only one on ten that night.

Sutton Stracke was also in full form, seemingly flipping out at a castmate, though it was hard to tell who her anger was aimed at.

However, the short clip that was posted online already has RHOBH fans convinced that Sutton will be carrying the season.

When will RHOBH Season 14 premiere?

Season 14 kicked off filming in May, the same month Bravo posted the official cast list for the new season amid speculation about who would replace Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Minkoff.

The new Housewife is Bozoma Saint John with Jennifer Tilly joining the show as a friend of Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton making her return.

However, it’s still early days for the RHOBH cast who’ve filmed several group scenes but no cast trip so far.

There will be at least three getaways with one international trip in the mix.

So far, there hasn’t been an announcement about when Season 14 will air, but a realistic timeline is either later this year or early 2025.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.