RHOBH fans think Sutton is ‘carrying’ Season 14 as leaked footage shows her flipping out

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are already convinced that Sutton Stracke will be the star of Season 14 after footage of a cast scene was leaked online.

The clip showed Sutton and her costars inside a dimly lit restaurant and her dramatic hand gestures caught our attention.

Now, viewers are banking on Sutton to carry the season amid a recent cast shakeup that costs Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Minkoff their diamonds.

Filming is underway and we haven’t gotten many leaks about the drama going down in the 90210 but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

Season 13 left some fractured friendships in its wake with both Sutton and Dorit Kemsley on the outs with Kyle Richards after a tense faceoff at the reunion.

RHOBH Executive producer Alex Baskin has teased drama between Dorit and Kyle who’ve already filmed scenes together following their friendship fallout.

“They both have very strong feelings,” said Alex. “They have let each other know what they think out of the gate.”

Dorit and Kyle are not the only ones with strong feelings, Sutton has those as well. We’ve seen her express them in prior seasons and we’ll see her do that again in Season 14.

Leaked footage shows Sutton Stracke flipping out at her castmates

The leaked RHOBH scene was posted on Instagram by @bravoandcocktails_ and captioned “Footage of Sutton flipping out!”

We spotted Sutton at the middle of the table with her bestie, Garcelle Beauvais, a mystery woman beside her, and Dorit Kemsley at the far end.

Kyle Richards appeared to be on her right with Erika Jayne next to her and the women were all looking at a seemingly frustrated Sutton as she spoke and gestured with her hands.

The video had no sound so it’s impossible to tell who Sutton’s frustrations were aimed at or the reason for her outburst.

RHOBH fans think Sutton is ‘carrying’ the show

After seeing the short clip, RHOBH fans took to the comments already convinced that Sutton will be the one to watch when Season 14 airs.



“Sutton is clearly about to carry another seasonnn! Can’t accuse her of not earning her fav for title!” wrote a commenter.



“Sutton about to carry another season on her back,” reiterated someone else.

An RHOBH viewer declared, “Another season of Sutton carrying her castmates on her back. We Stan her.”

“no surprise Sutton is carrying another season on her back,” added someone else.

The Season 14 cast includes Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and newbie Bozoma Saint John, joined by friends Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton.

Are you banking on Sutton to bring the drama to Season 14?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.