Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker called ‘classless’ for making out at Simon Huck’s wedding

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t keep their hands off each other at their friend’s wedding. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s PDA proved to be too much for some fans.

The couple, who have been engaged for less than one month, celebrated her longtime friend Simon Huck’s wedding. The PR specialist married Phil Riportella earlier this month in an intimate ceremony.

Multiple members of the Kar-Jenner clan also attended the event and reception, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian.

Although it was Huck’s wedding, Kardashian and Barker had their own moment while honoring the couple.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave ‘teen hormone vibes’ at Simon Huck’s wedding

Since going public with their relationship in January 2021, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 performer have showered each other with affection. No matter where they are, the pair often makes time for a kissing session.

Additionally, Kardashian and Barker’s affection has been so intense at times that Kris Jenner admitted they made her want to start ‘looking for a closet to hide in’ when she’s around them.

In November 2021, Kardashian and Barker attended Huck’s wedding. At the reception, the couple found a booth to sit in while the party happened.

A song from Travis’ band, “All the Small Things” played for the crowd during the night. Instagram influencer Claudia Oshry recorded Kardashian straddling Barker as the music played.

Once the Instagram video of the pair surfaced, many fans deemed their actions inappropriate. Others also sided with Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

Earlier this year, the Talentless founder made fun of the couple’s PDA moments in a DM exchange with her other ex, Younes Bendjima.

“Tasteless, classless, and gives teen hormones vibes,” one Reddit user remarked.

“Oh no, why is she dry humping him in public let alone at someone’s wedding? 🤢 I was kinda not overly fussed about their PDA, I found it kinda embarrassing but whatever but this is just pure gross! His sleazy face in this as well 🤨,” another commenter added.

Travis Barker told Kourtney Kardashian their ‘turn’ to get married was ‘next’

While some fans scolded Barker and Kardashian for their wedding activities, they seemingly had a great time celebrating Huck. On Sunday, Nov. 14, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted several photos of them heading to the wedding.

The couple opted for black attire, with Kardashian wearing a sleek, black dress that had a split on her chest. As for Barker, he wore a suit with a bow tie while posing next to his fiancee.

Underneath their photos, the rocker showed how willing he was to marry Kardashian. In October 2021, Barker proposed to Kardashian after eight months of dating.

“Our turn next,” he commented.