Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and their relationship history. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been breaking the internet since they started dating over a year ago.

It seems the exciting couple consistently hits a new milestone in their whirlwind romance.

It’s hard to believe that the two have only dated for close to one year.

Here is a timeline of the passionate romance between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: A timeline of their relationship

January 2021- The relationship between Kourtney and Travis is confirmed. A source told Us Weekly at the time. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

March 2021- Travis shares a love note on his Instagram– eagle-eyed fans say the words have Kourtney’s handwriting.

The note reads, “I love you.”

Two months after the new couple began dating, it is clear things are moving fast.

April 2021- Kourtney shares a picture of her rocker boyfriend Travis who has new ink– her name. Fans go crazy for Travis’ new tattoo of his girlfriend’s name.

April 2021- Later during the month of April, Kourtney Kardashian posts that desert picture. Travis holds Kourtney in the air as she wears a thong and not much else.

September 2021- Kourtney and Travis make quite a splash at the MTV VMAs. The two are with Megan Fox and MGK, who are also in the midst of a whirlwind romance.

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Celebrate 'Future Baby Daddies' at 2021 VMAs

October 2021- Kourtney and Travis are engaged after less than one year of dating. Travis proposed at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

February 2022- Sources report that Kourtney is determined to have a baby. She plans to try naturally but is willing to do IVF with Travis.

A source told Us Weekly, “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant. It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

March 2022- Kourtney and Travis walk the Grammys red carpet. Kourtney’s black strapless dress by Thierry Mugler is in the same goth style as Travis’, who wears a black Margiela suit, a tuxedo shirt, and matching dress shoes.

Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker elope?

Headlines went wild after rumors of Kourtney and Travis’ elopement went public. Reports allege that Kourtney and Travis eloped in Las Vegas after his performance at the Grammys.

TMZ reports that around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, the couple went for a ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel. The couple was reportedly planning their nuptials and the preparations were to be part of the new series, The Kardashians. The elopement was a surprise to many.

As it turns out, the marriage was not legally binding.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.