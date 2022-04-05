Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker eloped in Las Vegas right after he performed at the GRAMMYs

Kourtney and Travis are married! Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KeithMayhew/Landmark-Media/mjt/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially husband and wife!

The couple tied the knot following Travis’ performance at Sunday night’s 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wed in Las Vegas chapel

Just hours after Travis drummed alongside Lenny Kravitz and artist H.E.R., he and Kourtney tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, the couple brought their own photographer and security to the chapel, per TMZ.

According to sources at the scene, Kourtney and Travis were prepared and presented their marriage license to the chapel’s owner, who also took on the role of their witness.

As is common in Las Vegas, Kourtney and Travis were officially made man and wife by an Elvis impersonator, which was reportedly an important aspect to their Nevada nuptials.

Travis shared a video clip from his performance Sunday night on Instagram, just hours before becoming a married man, in a post he captioned, “What a night @hermusicofficial @lennykravitz 🙏🏼🥁🎸”

As TMZ reported, it’s likely that the couple will host other celebrations, and the Vegas quickie wedding won’t be their only ceremony.

The pair’s spur-of-the-moment wedding might not surprise their family, friends, and fans. Kourtney and Travis haven’t been shy about touting their love and affection for each other.

Kourtney and Travis’ relationship history, future together

After dating for less than one year, Kourtney and Travis got engaged on the beach in October 2021. Travis set up an extravagant display of red roses at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California, where he popped the question to Kourtney, surrounded by lit candles on the sand.

Kourtney and Travis confirmed their relationship in January 2021 after a years-long friendship that ultimately turned romantic.

The newly engaged couple recently hit the red carpet for the Oscars just a week prior, showing off their “rock royalty” style, as sister Khloe Kardashian described their look.

Another topic that has fans curious is whether Kourtney and Travis will start a family together. Kourtney already shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick. Their son Mason is 12, their daughter Penelope is 9, and their youngest son Reign is 7.

Travis shares two children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Their son Landon is 18, and their daughter Alabama is 16.

Rumors have been swirling that Kourtney and Travis are undergoing fertility treatments in order to start a family of their own.

According to a source close to the Kardashians, it’ll be just a “matter of time” before Kourtney is pregnant with her and Travis’ first child.

“It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first,” the source shared.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.