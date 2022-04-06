It turns out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t legally married after all, just ‘eloped’ for fun

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are not married. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia/Carrie-nelson

The internet went crazy a few hours ago with news that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had tied the knot. However, as it turns out, the wedding is not legal. The latest reports are that the hot and heavy pair eloped in Las Vegas for fun, but it’s not official.

This means that The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer are still engaged and are not yet man and wife despite previous reports.

TMZ shared the wedding news early this morning and revealed that the pair had tied the knot after their red carpet appearance at the GRAMMYs, but now we know otherwise.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not legally married

After the fanfare that ensued earlier today following news that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married, things have since taken an anticlimatic turn.

The couple did, in fact, tie the knot at the One Love Chapel in Las Vegas, but the marriage is not legal. Turns out, Travis and Kourtney were just having a bit of fun when they made the decision to get hitched.

Page Six has since reported that the ceremony– which was performed by an Elvis Presley impersonator–is not legal and binding.

According to the media outlet, their sources said the couple never got a marriage license.

“They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” shared one insider.

Clark County records indicate that Kourtney and her fiance never applied for or received a marriage license.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been causing a stir all weekend, bringing us on quite the rollercoaster journey.

The couple turned heads with their PDA-filled appearance at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, where Travis performed with Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R. Before Travis hit the stage, the duo walked the red carpet in their matching black outfits and shared a passionate kiss while taking photos at the event.

They later left the event, which took place in Las Vegas, and tied the knot at a chapel early Monday morning. The news–which was initially reported by TMZ, caused quite a firestorm and became a major topic of conversation on social media.

However, hours later, new information revealed that the wedding was not real and that the pair are not married after all. Despite going through with the ceremony, Travis and Kourtney did not get a marriage license therefore, they are not yet man and wife–at least not in the eyes of the law.

