Kourtney Kardashian ‘determined to have a baby’ amid rumors she’s already expecting with Travis Barker

Amid rumors that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting a child together, Kourtney is “determined to welcome a baby” with her rocker beau.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, confirmed their relationship in January 2021 after just nine months of dating and by October 2021, the couple was engaged.

Now, it looks as though babies are on the horizon for Kourtney and Travis, according to a source who says it’s “only a matter of time” before Kourtney is pregnant with her fourth child.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker having a baby is ‘in the works’

The source, as reported by Us Weekly, revealed, “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant.”

“It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first,” the source added.

Kourtney would like to get pregnant “in the natural way” but isn’t opposed to “looking at IVF,” says the source.

Although it’s possible that Kourtney “could be pregnant already,” the source added that it’s “highly unlikely.”

The insider added, “Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting.”

Kourtney and Travis’ blended family

“Both of them are certain it’s the right path,” the insider continued. “Kourtney just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids, and he has been a model gentleman with her and [Scott Disick’s children] too.”

Kourtney shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick: son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7. Travis and his ex-wife, Playboy model and actress Shanna Moakler, share two biological children: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

“They just adore him,” the source continued. “It’s going to be a beautiful journey that ends with them blending their families as one and they cannot wait.”

Travis’ daughter, Alabama, is looking forward to her dad and Kourtney getting married and is thrilled to eventually call Kourtney her “stepmom.”

Despite all of the talk about Kourtney and Travis having a baby, Kourtney shot down pregnancy rumors in December when she was spotted sporting a SKIMS X Fendi bikini.

Coming up for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Kourtney will star alongside her sisters Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall as well as their mom, Kris Jenner, in their new show, The Kardashians, slated to premiere on Hulu in April.