Kody Brown refuses to ‘cut off’ Robyn to have relationships with his children

Kody Brown is willing to have relationships with his children again, but not at the expense of losing his wife, Robyn.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody talked about his broken relationships with most of his 18 children.

Kody admitted that he needs a lot of attention.

Now that he’s a monogamist, Kody only gets attention from one wife, not four.

However, he noted, “My children will always be my children, and the door will always be open to them.”

“They’ve got to come through that door,” he added.

Kody won’t ‘let go of’ Robyn’s hand to welcome his children back into his life

Although Kody is open to reconciling with his kids, he made it pretty clear his offer comes as a package deal: either they accept him with Robyn by his side, or the deal is off.

“I’m going to be holding a hand out for that, but I’m going to be holding this hand that’s next to me, and I won’t let go of that hand,” Kody continued.

“I will not cut off Robyn to have a relationship with my children,” he confessed.

Robyn chose to marry Kody because of her ‘belief’ and ‘testimony’

Kody and Robyn’s relationship is contentious among Sister Wives viewers and his ex-wives alike.

Robyn joined the Brown family in 2010, and ever since, there has been chatter online that she plotted to force her sister wives out so she could have Kody all to herself.

According to a tweet from 2021, Robyn married Kody because she “had a belief in Celestial Plural Marriage” and had a “testimony” that she belonged in Kody’s family, calling it a “choice.”

Either way, Robyn became Kody’s sole wife, whether or not she intended it that way.

Robyn maintains that she still dreams of living plural marriage and wants Kody to reconcile with Janelle.

But those dreams are merely that — wishful thinking — because neither of those is ever going to happen.

Janelle called out Kody for letting Robyn control his decisions

Janelle admitted this season on Sister Wives that she thinks it’s a “shame” that Kody could be “that controlled by Robyn” and try to keep their relationship alive despite it no longer working.

“But if she has that much control over him, that’s great,” Janelle admitted. “They can have that.”

Kody doesn’t seem to mind monogamy with Robyn

Kody seems elated to be a monogamist nowadays, and he’s made it clear that he and Janelle will never kiss and make up.

Christine and Meri have already officially moved on, with Christine remarrying David Woolley and Meri being granted a “release” from their church, unbinding herself and Kody as husband and wife.

Kody described his and Meri’s early years as “hard beginnings,” adding that they had a “hard middle and a hard end” to their marriage.

As far as he’s concerned, Kody claims he’s “resolved with” Christine moving on and getting remarried.

However, whether or not his statements are genuine may be another story.

For her part, Robyn made her feelings quite clear with her sneering statements during a scene from Episode 17.

“Aren’t we just so happy for them?” Robyn asked Kody, her statement dripping with sarcasm. “We’re just so happy for them. We just want Christine to be happy; that’s what we want, right?”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.