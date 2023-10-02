Robyn Brown is ‘angry’ that her marriage to Kody is headed toward monogamy: ‘I’m starting to feel a little tricked’

Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are essentially living a monogamous lifestyle, but Robyn claims she never intended for it to end up that way.

Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives saw Meri Brown pay a visit to Robyn to inform her that she was moving her businesses to Parowan, Utah.

While Meri insisted that her business move didn’t mean she was leaving Kody or the family, Robyn was concerned that it would ultimately end up that way. (And off-screen, we already know that it did.)

During a solo confessional, Robyn talked about her and Kody’s marriage while Meri was still a part of it and began to doubt that her dream of sitting on her porch on a rocking chair with her sister wives in their golden years would ever come to fruition.

“I love Kody, but I never wanted to live monogamy, and it feels like more and more that’s where it’s kind of headed,” Robyn admitted.

“And I feel angry. I’m really angry. I wanted to live plural marriage, and I feel… like I’ve been starting to feel a little tricked or something, or like people are making decisions for my life that I did not choose,” Robyn added. “It’s making me very angry and very depressed.”

Sister Wives viewers would disagree that Robyn Brown isn’t happy with monogamy

Robyn’s story has remained the same despite doubt from many Sister Wives viewers. During last season’s Tell All, Robyn told Sukanya Krishnan that the idea of being in a monogamous marriage with Kody was “messing with” her mind.

“It’s not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us — the grandparent ranch,” Robyn admitted.

Despite Robyn complaining about having Kody all to herself, her critics have long thought that she devised the plan ever since she joined the Brown family in 2010.

The signs were all there, too, and it didn’t take Kody’s other wives – Meri, Janelle, and Christine – to pick up on them. When Robyn began receiving more time and attention from Kody, his other three wives took notice and got fed up.

Kody Brown’s other wives got tired of playing second fiddle to Robyn

Christine was especially vocal about Kody showing favoritism to Robyn and her kids, but it took her years before she decided she had enough, divorced Kody, and moved back to Utah, where she found true love with her husband-to-be, David Woolley.

Janelle was the next to voice her dissent. Kody’s second wife revealed that her worth as a sister wife was always based on how well she treated Robyn.

And when Kody demanded that Janelle choose her loyalties, forcing her to choose between their marriage or a relationship with their kids, she jumped ship as well.

Kody’s wives weren’t the only ones who accused him and Robyn of isolating themselves either. Kody’s other children said that Robyn kept her kids away from their siblings, causing a divide among them.

In Sunday night’s episode, Robyn confessed that she was on the fence about keeping her plural marriage intact and letting Meri explore her freedom, which seemed to contradict her wishes to keep their polygamous union unbroken.

“I’m always torn between just looking at her and saying, ‘Go find your happiness,’ and saying, ‘Please figure it out with us here,'” Robyn said of Meri’s move.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.