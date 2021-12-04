Kim Kardashian gets caught ‘liking’ Pete Davidson’s photo with his sister Casey Davidson

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian started dating months after her ongoing divorce from Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide, ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian is already bonding with Pete Davidson‘s family.

The SKIMS founder, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, have spent the past week apart. However, Kardashian recently took some time out of her schedule to check on Davidson’s whereabouts. After connecting on the set of SNL, the pair started dating in October 2021. In February, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West.

During Davidson’s outing with his sister, Casey Davidson, he received multiple comments on his outfit choice. When Kardashian saw the posts, she couldn’t help but respond on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian enjoyed Pete Davidson getting trolled by his sister

While Kardashian reunited with West to honor their late friend, Virgil Abloh, Davidson spent some quality time around his sister. The siblings sat in the front row of the game as they chatted in between the plays. Davidson was spotted wearing a light blue, denim jacket with multicolored patchwork pants in several photos. The actor also hid his bleach blonde hair under a camel-colored hat.

After the event, Casey posted a photo of her and Davidson talking at the game. Following her post, she added “caption this” underneath.

According to Comments By Celebs, commenters filled the responses with jokes about Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship. Nonetheless, the KKW Fragrance “liked” Casey’s Instagram timeline post. The reply came after Hollywood Life shared that Kardashian wants to give her new beau a makeover.

“Kim is suggesting that they play dress-up because she really wants to show the world how hot he is. She doesn’t want to change him or his appearance,” the source said. “She just wants to go glam for a night on the town or out to a show or something in the near future.”

Is Kanye West upset about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Although neither Kardashian nor Davidson have confirmed their relationship, the couple isn’t hiding their get-togethers. In November 2021, they wore matching SKIMS outfits for his 28th birthday celebration.

Additionally, photographers recently spotted Kardashian wearing Yeezys while holding hands with Davidson. The Big Time Adolescence star is also already close to Kourtney Kardashian due to his and Travis Barker’s friendship.

As Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship moves forward, West is reportedly threatened by the relationship. The 44-year-old Donda rapper has been vocal about wanting his wife back since she decided to divorce him.

“Kanye is willing to do absolutely anything to get Kim back. He’s asking his friends for advice,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Kanye thought Pete and Kim were just for the new Hulu show, and it was a fun storyline, but now that he sees this is real, he’s very, very upset.”

West and Kardashian married in 2014.