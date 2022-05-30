Kim Kardashian and North West, 8, wear heels for ‘date night’

Kim Kardashian and North West. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian celebrated the best date night ever, including dancing, heels, and dressing down. It wasn’t a Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson night, however. She spent time with her eldest child, her daughter North West.

Kim and North have been spending a lot of time together lately. They matched at Kourtney’s wedding, where North wore a more age-appropriate black lace dress that matched Kim’s.

The latest sweet shots showed that the SKIMS CEO takes time out of her billion-dollar empire to spend quality time with her children individually.

Kim Kardashian and North West have a date night

Kim Kardashian and North West had a date night that would make many jealous.

A noticeably slimmer Kim wore her usual head-to-toe Balenciaga and rocked her newly bleached hair. She wore a gray crop top with a halterneck and matching pants with built-in heels; the off-the-shoulder number featured long sleeves.

A widely smiling North sported fresh braids, the look she wore at aunt Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding. North wore jeans, a gray shirt, and black open-toed kitten heels.

Her gray bodysuit hugged her famous figure and showed off her trim waist.

Kim wrote in the caption, “Best Date Ever,” and added a black heart emoji.

The two looked like they were dancing in the second photo as North threw her head back in laughter.

It wouldn’t be a Kim K post without some solo shots. She shared some paparazzi photos as she left and entered the venue.

Fans commented on how sweet the pictures were, and of course, on Kim’s slimmed-down figure. Although the comments were largely positive, some had snarky words.

Kim Kardashian receives criticism for North West

As is typical with Kardashian/Jenner posts, some critics came in to give the reality TV star a piece of their mind. Kylie recently got dragged for dressing Stormi in an outfit that many deemed inappropriate for a toddler.

In the past, people have criticized Kim because they claimed her kids were never smiling. Seemingly silencing critics, Kim posted these photos with North, and both ladies were having a great time.

But some felt that North looked too grown. After all, Kim’s first daughter turns nine in a few weeks.

One commenter wrote, “Why do u have your 8-year-old looking like she is 15.”

Another wrote, “8 year old in heels. Is this fashion nowadays? Smh. Maybe that’s why they grow up to fast. Cherish the younger years life goes too fast.”

Still, the comments were happy to see the mother-daughter duo together, calling North “iconic,” among other things.

The Kardashians airs on Hulu every Thursday.