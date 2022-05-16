Kylie Jenner dragged for ‘inappropriate’ dress of Stormi, 4, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Kylie Jenner 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner had a big night at the Billboard Music Awards because she supported her man, Travis Scott’s first performance since the Astroworld tragedy.

Kylie put on a brave face with Travis, and the two were accompanied by their daughter Stormi. But it was the way Kylie dressed Stormi that left some online critics outraged. Stormi, who is 4 years old, wore an asymmetrical sleeve gown that exposed one shoulder.

Stormi’s silver gown was tight with one exposed shoulder and left critics wondering why Kylie dressed her child like an adult.

Kylie Jenner dragged for Stormi’s red carpet dress

Kylie Jenner received criticism for how she dressed her 4-year-old daughter Stormi on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards last night.

An Instagram account posted a video from Kylie’s Snapchat, and while fans thought Stormi looked cute, they thought her dress was inappropriate.

Kylie and Stormi wore slicked-back buns with side parts. Stormi wore a tight silver dress with one shoulder, and she paired it with sneakers. The tight dress and asymmetrical shoulder left fans scratching their heads. Fans thought the dress was inappropriate and looked like something that an adult would wear, not a young child.

The comments section was mostly negative, with many facepalm emojis to indicate disapproval.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One commenter said the dress was inappropriate, “This outfit doesn’t seem appropriate for her age why can’t kids just be kids? Dress her like a child not a mini adult.”

Pic credit: @kyliesnapchat/Instagram

Another fan agreed, “Wtf they got her wearing?! Smh.”

Pic credit: @kyliesnapchat/Instagram

A commenter said Kylie was dressing Stormi as older than her age, “She’s a child dressing like a older person.” Another commenter wrote, “She’s still a baby, and that dress is inappropriate….”

Kylie sported a naked Balmain gown– the KarJenners are longtime supporters of the line. Kylie, who gave birth to a son in February, also brought Stormi to the series premiere of her Hulu show The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner celebrates Mother’s Day in paradise

Before she attended the Billboard Music Awards with Travis Scott and Stormi, Kylie celebrated Mother’s Day in a major way.

The 24-year-old reality star jetted off to Turks and Caicos, a favorite location of her family members. Kylie shared couples pictures on the beach with Travis and family pictures with her beloved Stormi.

She was spotted enjoying water sports and posing in the ocean on top of a surfboard. Kylie’s pregnancy is featured on the new Hulu series The Kardashians.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.