Kylie Jenner goes buns out in the pool

Kylie Jenner gets cheeky in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/IzumiHasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Kylie Jenner is enjoying time with family after her 2022 Met Gala appearance.

The reality TV star is on vacation with her baby daddy Travis Scott and their two children. Travis just celebrated his birthday last month, so the vacation could be an extension of that. Or, she could be enjoying some R & R after a hectic Met Gala with her sisters.

Yesterday, Kylie shared that her post-baby body is back, only three months after giving birth to her son. She also posted couples’ pictures on the beach with Travis. The youngest KarJenner has been enjoying water sports during her vacation, first posing in the ocean on top of a surfboard and now in the pool.

Kylie Jenner gets cheeky in the pool

Kylie Jenner ditched the wedding gown and baseball cap for something more comfortable. She shared cheeky photos as she swam in the pool with her man, and the image of Kylie’s rear appeared on her Instagram Story.

The photos showed the back of her wet head as she swam in the pool and held onto Travis. Palm trees and blue skies made up the stunning background.

Yesterday, Kylie revealed her post-baby body as she posed on a surfboard in the ocean. Kylie rocked a bikini in the sultry shots. She shared that she lost 40 of the 60 pounds she gained during her pregnancy. She may not be back to her pre-pregnancy weight, but she looks pretty perfect from here.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She also shared pictures of her food and children as she relaxed in the lap of luxury. She and her family are in the Turks and Caicos, and in true KarJenner style, she has documented every second of her trip.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Met Gala

Kylie attended the Met Gala and paid tribute to her friend, late-designer Virgil Abloh. She shared that she was supposed to attend the 2020 Met Gala with the Off White designer, but the event was postponed due to the pandemic.

She shared a “Married to the Met” get ready with me, where she explained the purpose of her wedding dress and prepared for the Gala. Big sister Kim Kardashian even made an appearance in the video as she underwent 14 hours of hair bleaching.

Kylie explained that she didn’t want to attend the Met Gala, but did so to honor Virgil and Virgil’s family. The Met Gala preparations would make for great television for Season 2 of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.