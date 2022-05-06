Things get steamy between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott during romantic beach getaway

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a steamy embrace at sunset. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are enjoying a beach vacation together following Kylie’s bridal appearance at the Met Gala. Kylie isn’t married, but it’s clear things are still hot between the two, even five years after they were first romantically linked.

Kylie is generally very private about her personal life and has been vocal about her preference to keep her appearances on the family’s reality show(s) limited in the past, but one thing is very clear of the young Jenner: She loves her family.

In recent beachside photos, Kylie and Travis embrace on the beach at sunset, looking very much in love with each other for the steamy pics.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get close on the beach

Kylie shared three pictures of the two together on her Instagram account, using only emojis to caption the photos. The two are standing on the beach at sunset, just away from the shore as the tide isn’t far from them.

Travis is shirtless, wearing jeans and showing what appears to be Calvin Klein underwear above his pants line. Kylie is wearing a simple white dress, her long locks flowing down her back, completing the look with some large bracelets.

As the two embrace, Kylie is moving her head slightly in each shot, but Travis keeps his head close to hers, eventually touching her forehead to hers in the last photo.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The intimate moment between the two has since sparked rumors that the two may be engaged and celebrating on the beach, as Kourtney Kardashian’s beachside proposal is still fresh in everyone’s mind from the last episode of The Kardashians.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engaged?

At this time, there is no confirmation whether or not Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are either engaged or even married. Kylie’s Met Gala outfit had some fans wondering if she had married the rapper, but there has been no statement from the family indicating that the two are wed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A beachside proposal wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the family, and it’s possible that after the last episode of The Kardashians that they were feeling like they should get married too. There is nothing other than fan speculation to confirm whether or not the two are engaged.

If the two are engaged or married, it is likely that fans won’t know for quite some time as they are very private about their lives. Kylie announced earlier this year that they changed their son’s name but still hasn’t confirmed what his new name is or shown fans any full pictures of her youngest child.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.