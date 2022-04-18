Kylie Jenner teases The Kardashians fans with pic of baby boy

This weekend, Kylie Jenner shared a new pic of her baby boy at the family’s Easter celebration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child in February, but fans still have not seen an official pic of the new baby. At this point, fans aren’t even entirely sure what the baby’s new name is after Kylie announced that his name was changed earlier this year.

Fans have seen glimpses of the new baby throughout Kylie’s social media posts, including the announcement of his birth. On February 6, just days after he was born, Kylie shared a photo of what may be her hand holding a baby’s hand and tagged Travis Scott.

Other than pictures showing glimpses of the baby, Kylie and Travis have not revealed their son’s appearance. However, fans may have an idea as to how he’s dressed.

Fans were able to get a glimpse at the baby’s leg and shoe from Kylie’s Instagram photos of the Kardashian-Jenner Easter celebration this past weekend.

Kylie Jenner teases fans with new baby pic

This past weekend, Kylie shared several photos following the Kar/Jenner Easter celebration. Fans can see Stormi hunting for eggs and a look at the decorations for the gathering, but they were also given a look at their son– just not his face.

Fans were able to see Travis holding the baby. Neither of their faces can be seen, but the baby’s shoe is visible, as well as the cuff of his jeans and a small portion of his shirt and fingers.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She posted another photo after showing patchwork jeans and a colorful pair of Easter Nikes. Based on the bottom corner of the photo of the baby’s foot, this is a shot of Travis Scott and his Easter outfit.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

While fans are anxiously waiting to see what the new baby looks like, they’re also anxious to find out what his name is now.

What is Kylie Jenner’s son’s name?

Kylie Jenner announced earlier this year that she and Travis changed their son’s name because Wolf didn’t fit him anymore, but the couple hasn’t released what the baby’s name is now.

Fans speculate the baby may be named Jack or Jacques after Travis’s inherited family name, but the couple hasn’t confirmed this for a fact.

Kylie has been very private on social media for quite some time, primarily using her platforms to promote Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, and Kylie Baby.

Although the reality star doesn’t share many details online, fans hope to learn more as The Kardashians airs more episodes.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.