Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala wedding dress was a tribute to late friend Virgil Abloh

Kylie Jenner attended the 2022 Met Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala look was criticized by some who disapproved of her baseball cap with a white gown. Kylie and Kim Kardashian divided fans with their Met Gala fashion choices. As it turns out, Kylie’s look was a tribute to her late friend, Off White designer Virgil Abloh.

Kylie shared that she was supposed to go to the 2020 Met Gala with Virgil, but the event was postponed, and she didn’t attend in 2021.

Kylie attended the 2022 Met Gala with her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, and this was the first year that all of the KarJenner squad was invited to the event.

Kylie Jenner pays tribute to Virgil Abloh with Met Gala wedding dress

Kylie Jenner paid tribute to her late friend, Off-White CEO, and Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh. Virgil passed away in November 2021 after a private battle with cancer.

Kylie wore a billowing wedding gown at the 2022 Met Gala from Virgil’s Off-White collection.

Kylie sported a nameplate necklace with the word “OFF.” She wore a backward baseball cap with a birdcage veil to complete the look. She drank wine while a gaggle of assistants poked, prodded, and perfected her look.

Kylie wrote in the caption, “@off____white V virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie continued, “to celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Finally, Kylie thanked the team that helped her and wrote, “& thank u to the entire @off____white team !!”

A Kylie Snapchat fan page also shared alleged texts between Virgil and Kylie.

The late designer shared he had just met with Anna Wintour and was open to working with Kylie to create a look.

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White dress

Kylie wore a dress inspired by Virgil Abloh’s closing look for his final collection.

Kylie wasn’t the only one to pay homage to the late designer.

Virgil Abloh's closing look from the Off-White fall 2022 show is on display at the Met Museum for part two of the exhibition, and tonight Kylie Jenner wears a reiteration of the look for her 2022 #MetGala appearance. See more red carpet arrivals here: https://t.co/SDofd1n48L pic.twitter.com/kKMKblPiFJ — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) May 3, 2022

A tweet from Vogue revealed that the dress was Virgil’s closing look from the fall 2022 Off-White show.

The tweet said, in part, “Virgil Abloh’s closing look from the Off-White fall 2022 show is on display at the Met Museum for part two of the exhibition, and tonight Kylie Jenner wears a reiteration of the look for her 2022 #MetGala appearance.”

Fashion fans can visit The Met Museum, which displays Virgil’s original look for the exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.